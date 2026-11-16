Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday described the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project as a strategic necessity for India's water security and defence, citing concerns over China's reported plan to build a massive hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo river in Tibet. Siang project strategic necessity due to China's mega dam plan: Arunachal CM amid protests

Interacting with journalists during a programme marking National Press Day, Khandu said power generation was not the primary objective of SUMP, which was conceived mainly to regulate and monitor upstream water flows and protect downstream regions from possible adverse consequences of China's proposed dam.

The Yarlung Tsangpo flows through Arunachal Pradesh as the Siang, before entering Assam as the Brahmaputra and Bangladesh as the Jamuna.

"China's reported plan to construct a 60,000-mw hydropower project on the river has raised concerns over the possibility of water storage or diversion and its potential impact on downstream areas," Khandu said.

China has incorporated the mega project into its five-year plan and reportedly laid its foundation stone in 2025, he said.

Despite India and Bangladesh seeking information, Beijing had not shared sufficient details about the project, while the absence of a binding international framework for water-sharing between the countries remained a concern, he added.

Khandu said the proposed SUMP would have a storage capacity of around 9.2 billion cubic metres , compared with the reported 5.2 BCM capacity of the Chinese project.

"This would enable India to regulate river flows and respond to possible changes in discharge," he said.

Stating that SUMP was designated a national project in 2008, he maintained that it had made little progress for several years.

"The pace of developments picked up after the Chinese leadership's visit to the region in 2021 and the subsequent inclusion of its mega dam proposal in the country's development plan," he added.

Describing SUMP as one of the 16 national projects taken up since Independence, Khandu said the proposed investment of nearly ₹2 lakh crore could transform the region.

The chief minister acknowledged that the government had not adequately communicated the project's objectives and implications to people at the grassroots level.

"Committees, including one headed by a former minister and a subcommittee, have been constituted to create awareness and address concerns. The government is also engaging community-based organisations, the Adi Bane Kebang, student bodies and youth organisations to explain the project," he said.

Referring to the protests over the project, Khandu said concerns of local communities needed to be addressed through dialogue and proper dissemination of information.

Protests against the proposed project in the Siang region have witnessed incidents of violence, including damage to public and private property. Tensions escalated during the agitation, prompting the deployment of security personnel to maintain law and order.

Khandu said security forces had been deployed to protect people and maintain peace, including those willing to support the pre-feasibility report exercise.

Condemning incidents involving the destruction of houses, agricultural land and common water-supply facilities, he said such acts should be investigated.

"People are free to oppose or support the project, but no one should face intimidation or coercion," he added.

Maintaining that the PFR was only an initial technical exercise and did not imply a final decision on the project's implementation, Khandu said villages were not required to sign memoranda of understanding to allow the exercise.

"The exact number of villages and properties likely to be affected, as well as the extent of the project's backwater, could be determined only after detailed feasibility studies. Social Impact Assessment and Environmental Impact Assessment studies would follow," he said.

Khandu said land, houses, agricultural and horticultural assets would be assessed for compensation and that an adequate rehabilitation and resettlement package would be worked out for affected families.

The chief minister said the media should examine all aspects of the project, present different viewpoints and avoid emotional narratives or misinformation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.