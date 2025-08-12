Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
Siddaramaiah ‘not upset’ over KN Rajanna's removal from Karnataka cabinet

PTI |
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 10:31 pm IST

Rajanna, a Siddaramaiah supporter, was sacked for saying that Karnataka government was responsible for the presence of duplicate voters in the electoral roll.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he was not upset with the sacking of K N Rajanna from the cabinet and that any notion in this regard was the opposition's "imagination".

The opposition BJP took a swipe at Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for "losing his ardent supporter" in his cabinet.(ANI)
The opposition BJP took a swipe at Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for "losing his ardent supporter" in his cabinet.(ANI)

During a discussion in the assembly, the opposition BJP took a swipe at the CM for "losing his ardent supporter" in his cabinet.

"K N Rajanna was your only supporter in the entire cabinet. We know that you are disturbed after his removal," Ashoka told Siddaramaiah.

In reply, the Chief Minister said, "I am not upset. It’s all your imagination."

Rajanna, a staunch Siddaramaiah supporter, was sacked as Cooperation Minister for his statement that the Karnataka government was responsible for the presence of alleged bogus and duplicate voters in the electoral roll.

The statement came as a big embarrassment to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha who has been alleging that the BJP came to power at the Centre with the help of bogus voters in the 2024 polls.

He had cited an example of alleged bogus voting in Mahadevapura assembly segment during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the Bengaluru Central parliamentary constituency.

"Rajanna’s statement has almost punctured Rahul’s tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP," a Congress leader told PTI requesting anonymity.

