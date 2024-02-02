 Siddaramaiah says DK Suresh's 'separate nation' remark misunderstood, FM failed | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Siddaramaiah says DK Suresh's 'separate nation' remark misunderstood, FM failed South

Siddaramaiah says DK Suresh's 'separate nation' remark misunderstood, FM failed South

ByHT News Desk
Feb 02, 2024 09:55 PM IST

Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament denounced DK Suresh's separate nation for South statement and said India is one from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday explained Congress MP DK Suresh's 'separate country' statement and said there is no need to misunderstand DK Suresh's North-South statement as what he said was in anger and he did not mean to 'divide India'. Nirmala Sitharaman has done injustice as finance minister and Karnataka has been treated unfairly in the Union budget, Karnataka CM said.

Parliament saw uproar on Friday over DK Suresh's 'separate country' statement.
Parliament saw uproar on Friday over DK Suresh's 'separate country' statement.

Suresh's remark on Budget that depriving the southern states would lead them to demand a separate country triggered a massive political storm as the statement was referred to in Parliament. Congress chief and Rajya Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge denounced the comment and said if someone speaks about breaking the country, the party will not tolerate it.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

"Whether someone says or not, I, Mallikarjun Kharge, will state that India is one from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and will remain one," Kharge said.

Who is DK Suresh? What controversy has he created?

DK Suresh is a Lok Sabha MP from Bangalore Rural. He is also the brother of Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. The interim Budget did not satisfy him and a north-south war was waged once again -- in his comment.

"Our tax money is being distributed to north India, if we do not condemn it, there might arise a situation where we will have to demand for a separate nation," DK Suresh said.

Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal referred to the issue in Parliament condemning the statement leading to a stalemate as the Congress MPs walked out of the Lok Sabha. Shashi Tharoor said there was no reason to bring up the statement as it was not spoken inside Parliament and the BJP leaders only relied on media reports.

Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed a press meet and said DK Suresh has no right to remain an MP after what he said. "He (D K Suresh) has committed a gross impropriety as an MP by openly talking breaking up India. It is a clear violation of the constitution's main point of unity and integrity," he said.

DK Shivakumar played down his brother's comments and said Suresh only spoke of the pain of South India. "There has to be a balance. The entire country is one... You cannot only look at the Hindi belt... In this budget, there is no equal distribution of finances... Karnataka has been giving a lot of revenue to the Centre... For the entire South India, no major announcement has been made... We feel like we have been let down. But the entire country is one. We are Indians. India should be united. There is no question of demanding anything region-wise" DK Shivakumar said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India Newsalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On