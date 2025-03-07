Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Siddaramaiah to present his 16th budget in assembly today

ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
Mar 07, 2025 07:20 AM IST

With the outlay expected to exceed ₹4 lakh crore, the budget will likely to focus on infrastructure development while ensuring continued funding for its welfare schemes.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah will on Friday present his 16th Karnataka Budget — the most by any leader in the state’s history.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah will on Friday present his 16th Karnataka Budget — the most by any leader in the state’s history (CMofKarnataka-X)
Chief minister Siddaramaiah will on Friday present his 16th Karnataka Budget — the most by any leader in the state’s history (CMofKarnataka-X)

With the outlay expected to exceed 4 lakh crore, the budget will likely to focus on infrastructure development while ensuring continued funding for its welfare schemes.

The state government, which allocated 52,000 crore to its five guarantee schemes last year, will unlikely scale down social spending despite financial constraints.

The budget will also likely address the challenge of balancing developmental projects with rising borrowings, which are expected to surpass 1.25 lakh crore.

To finance infrastructure improvements, the government will likely borrow 3,500 crore from the World Bank for flood management, stormwater drainage, and drinking water projects.

Siddaramaiah previously stated that Karnataka’s fiscal deficit stood at 2.9% of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), with borrowings at 23% of GSDP—figures he claimed were lower than those of neighbouring states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

However, the state remains bound by the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act, which caps borrowings at 25% of GSDP.

Recent revenue collection data has provided some relief to the government. Revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda informed the Legislative Council that revenue from stamps and registration had increased by 17% compared to the previous year. Growth in commercial taxes and excise collections has also been reported, improving the state’s financial position.

Siddaramaiah is expected to emphasise Karnataka’s economic growth, the success of Invest Karnataka 2025, and the state’s development model in his budget speech. The government may also announce an increase in capital expenditure to counter opposition claims of neglecting infrastructure projects.

With elections for rural and urban local bodies approaching, the budget is likely to include additional funding for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes under the Special Component Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP), as well as allocations for the Kalyana Karnataka region, midday meal workers, and smaller minority caste groups.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On