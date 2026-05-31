Outgoing Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra on Saturday threw his hat into the ring for a cabinet berth, with people aware of the matter saying the possibility of giving him a ministerial post was part of the internal power-sharing understanding reached when the Congress formed the state government in 2023. Siddaramaiah’s son in line for post in cabinet

Yathindra, a member of the state legislative council, rejected suggestions that Siddaramaiah had sought a cabinet berth for him during discussions with the party leadership in Delhi in the lead-up to his resignation from the state’s top post. He, however, added that senior leaders were in favour of his induction into the cabinet.

“Even when we travelled to Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders, we did not make any such demands. In fact, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders said that I should be given a post in the cabinet and should be allowed to grow,” the 45-year-old said.

He added: “I am definitely an aspirant for a cabinet post.”

Leaders familiar with the discussions said the possibility of a cabinet berth for Yathindra formed part of the original power-sharing understanding reached in 2023, under which Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, who was elected as the legislative party leader on Saturday, agreed to rotate the chief minister’s post midway through the five-year term.

Yathindra’s remarks come against the backdrop of intense discussions over the composition of the new ministry, with Congress leaders weighing competing demands for cabinet berths and senior posts as Shivakumar prepares to take oath as chief minister.

According to leaders aware of the negotiations, discussions have narrowed around the possibility of appointing two deputy chief ministers, with MB Patil, a Lingayat , andDalit leader Priyank Kharge emerging as leading contenders. Satish Jarkiholi, who is being considered for the post of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, which is currently held by Shivakumar, is also under consideration for a deputy chief minister’s position, they added.

Party leaders had initially explored the possibility of appointing up to four deputy chief ministers to accommodate regional and social considerations. However, the number is now expected to be restricted to two amid competing claims from senior leaders, the people added.

“There are discussions on whether deputy chief Minister posts should be created or not. The Congress party will take a decision on the issue,” Jarkiholi said.

Senior Dalit leader G Parameshwara and Lingayat leader Eshwar Khandre are among those seeking key positions in the new administration, according to party insiders. People aware of the matter said Shivakumar is also likely retain the Bengaluru development portfolio and take charge of finance, previously held by Siddaramaiah.“There should be both senior and young leaders in the cabinet. You cannot do away with experienced leaders. It should be a good combination,” Jarkiholi added.

Reflecting on Siddaramaiah’s resignation from the CM’s post, Yathindra said he would have preferred his father to complete a full five-year term as chief minister but added that he would abide by the party’s decision. “Like the many followers of his, I wanted him to finish a five-year term. However, the leaders of the party, in their discretion, have taken a decision on the power transfer. Since we are working under the party, we have to accept this, especially since my father has been a loyal party worker,” he said.