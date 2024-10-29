Menu Explore
Sikkim bypoll: Ruling SKM wins 2 assembly seats uncontested after SDF candidates withdraw

ByPramod Giri
Oct 29, 2024 09:28 PM IST

Aditya Tamang, son of chief minister and SKM president Prem Singh Tamang, won the Soreng-Chakhung seat as SDF’s Prem Bahadur Bhandari exited the race

SILIGURI: Sikkim’s ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday won the two assembly seats, Soreng-Chakhung and Namchi-Singhithang, uncontested after the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) led by former chief minister Pawan Chamling withdrew its candidates for the November 11 bypolls.

Former MLA Aditya Golay, also known as Aditya Tamang, won the assembly seat ‘uncontested’ in the Sikkim bypoll. (PTI File Photo)
Former MLA Aditya Golay, also known as Aditya Tamang, won the assembly seat 'uncontested' in the Sikkim bypoll. (PTI File Photo)

The returning officers declared the two SKM candidates winners on Tuesday.

Aditya Tamang, son of chief minister and SKM president Prem Singh Tamang, won the Soreng-Chakhung seat as SDF’s Prem Bahadur Bhandari exited the race.

Aditya won the seat in 2019. But his father contested the seat in the April 2024 state elections, as well as Rhenock. The bypoll was necessitated because the chief minister retained the Rhenock seat and resigned from Soreng-Chakhung.

Another SKM leader, Satish Chandra Rai, won from Namchi-Singhithang after SDF’s Danial Rai withdrew his candidature. The seat was vacant because Krishna Kumari Rai, wife of the chief minister, resigned after winning this seat in April.

In the assembly elections, SKM bagged 31 of Sikkim’s 32 seats while SDF won one. The lone SDF MLA later joined SKM.

Asked about the SDF candidate withdrawing from the fray, Golay said, “As soon as I heard that SDF candidate Prem Bahadur Bhandari withdrew his candidature, I believe that it is individual stand and opinion, as he is also from the same village and constituency. I think he wants to come with us, he wants to join our programmes and policies for the development of Soreng Chakung in the near future”.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
