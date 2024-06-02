Sikkim election results: CM Prem Singh Tamang's SKM set to win, Bhaichung Bhutia trailing

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha or SKM is cruising towards a big victory in the assembly election 2024 as Prem Singh Tamang's part was leading in 31 of the 32 seats in the state assembly. The Sikkim Democratic Front or SDF was ahead in one constituency, according to initial trends on Sunday, June 2. Chief minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang. (PTI file)

The majority mark in the Sikkim legislative assembly is 17 seats.

The counting of votes for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim began at 6am amid tight security arrangements. Chief minister and SKM candidate Prem Singh Tamang, better known as PS Golay, was leading by around 6,440 votes over his nearest SDF rival Som Nath Poudyal from the Rhenock assembly constituency, while in the Soreng Chakung assembly constituency Tamang is leading by 2,052 votes over his nearest SDF rival AD Subba.

Former chief minister and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) supremo Pawan Kumar Chamling was trailing behind SKM candidate Raju Basnet by only 546 votes in Namcheybung seat.

In the Poklok Kamrang assembly constituency Pawan Kumar Chamling was trailing behind Bhoj Raj Rai of SKM by 1,057 votes.

Former India football captain and SDF candidate Bhaichung Bhutia was trailing behind SKM rival Riksal Dorjee Bhutia by 2,872 votes in the Barfung assembly seat.

Sikkim BJP unit president Dilli Ram Thapa was trailing behind his SKM rival Kala Rai by 1,543 votes in the Upper Burtuk assembly constituency.

Polling for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim was held simultaneously on April 19, in the first phase of the just concluded Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the SKM won 17 seats, while the SDF secured 15 seats. The exit polls predict that the SKM will come back to power in the state.

An estimated 80 per cent of the 4.64 lakh voters exercised their franchise on April 19. An additional four per cent of votes were cast through postal by government officials and employees, the CEO office said.