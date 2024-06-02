Sikkim election result 2024: CM Prem Singh Tamang wins Rhenock assembly seat

Prem Singh Tamang bagged 10,094 votes while his nearest rival of the Sikkim Democratic Front got 3,050.
Sikkim chief mninister and SKM supremo Prem Singh Tamang won the Rhenock assembly seat by defeating SDF's Som Nath Poudyal by 7,044 votes, an EC official said on Sunday. Prem Singh Tamang bagged 10,094 votes while his nearest rival of the Sikkim Democratic Front got 3,050.
Counting of votes for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim began at 6 am on Sunday, amid tight security arrangements.
