Sikkim election result 2024: CM Prem Singh Tamang wins Rhenock assembly seat

Sikkim chief mninister and SKM supremo Prem Singh Tamang won the Rhenock assembly seat by defeating SDF's Som Nath Poudyal by 7,044 votes, an EC official said on Sunday. Prem Singh Tamang bagged 10,094 votes while his nearest rival of the Sikkim Democratic Front got 3,050.

Sikkim Election Result 2024: Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Gangtok.(ANI)