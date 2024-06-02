Pema Khandu-led BJP sweeps Arunachal Pradesh in assembly polls for third consecutive time

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday, June 2, returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, as the party secured the majority by winning 33 seats out of the total 60 in the assembly elections 2024, the Election Commission website showed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu in Itanagar.(PTI file)

Counting of votes was underway for 50 seats for which elections were held in Arunachal Pradesh on April 19. The rest 10 seats were won by the BJP uncontested. Of the 50 seats, the BJP has won 23 and was leading in 12 others.

The counting of votes for the 50 assembly seats began at 6am on Sunday.

The saffron party had already won 10 seats in the 60-member assembly unopposed.

Tesam Pongte of the BJP won from Changlang North, defeating his nearest rival Dihom Kitnya of the NPP by a margin of 2,002 votes, while the party’s candidate Wangki Lowang won from Namsang seat, defeating his nearest rival Ngonglin Boi of NCP by 56 votes.

Balo Raja of the BJP won from Palin constituency, defeating his nearest rival Mayu Taring of the NPP by 5,040 votes.

Hayeng Mangfi of the BJP won from Chayang-Tajo seat, defeating his nearest rival Kompu Dolo of the Congress by a margin of 6,685 votes. Mangfi retained the seat.

Chakat Aboh of the BJP won from Khonsa West by defeating her nearest rival Yang Sen Matey of the NCP by 804 votes – retaining the seat.

BJP's Tsering Lhamu won from Lumla constituency defeating her nearest rival Jampa Thirnly Kunkhap of Congress by a margin of 1,531 votes. Lhamu retained the seat.

Puinnyo Apum of the BJP won from the Dambuk constituency, defeating his nearest rival, Raju Tayeng of the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA), by a margin of 222 votes.

BJP candidate Rode Bui won the Dumporijo seat, defeating his opponent Tabe Doni of NPP, by 1,591 votes. Bui retained the seat.

Ealing Tallang of BJP won from Seppa East seat, defeating Tame Gyadi of Congress by 5,600 votes. BJP's Mahesh Chai won the Tezu-Sunpura seat defeating NPP candidate Karikho Kri by a margin of 2,805 votes.

Rotom Tebin of the BJP won from Raga constituency defeating Ajay Murtem of NPP by 2,934 votes. The NPP candidate Pesi Jilen won from Liromoba defeating his opponent Nyamar Karbak of BJP by a margin of 1,698 votes.

(With inputs from agencies)