Arunachal Pradesh Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes for the election to the Arunachal Pradesh assembly, polling for which was held on April 19, will take place on Sunday—two days ahead of votes for Lok Sabha seats across the country are counted. While counting of votes for the two Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern state would happen on June 4, counting of ballots for the assembly polls to Arunachal Pradesh (and Sikkim) have been preponed as the term of the present assembly ends on June 2....Read More
Though there are 60 members in the state assembly, polling took place only in 50 constituencies as 10 ruling Bharatiya Janata Party candidates including chief minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowa Mein won their seats unopposed.
“Counting of votes will begin at 6 am on Sunday at 40 counting centres in 25 district headquarters. Postal ballots would be counted first, followed by electronic voting machines (EVMs) around 6:30 am. The counting is expected to be over by noon,” Arunachal Pradesh chief electoral officer Pawan Kumar Sain said.
He added that adequate security arrangements have been put in place at the counting centres to ensure the process passes smoothly. As per Election Commission guidelines, no victory processions would be allowed after announcement of results.
Counting of votes underway amid high security
As per the early trends, BJP leads on 9 seats, NPEP on 1. The saffron camp has already won 10 seats unopposed.
In Arunachal Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoys an edge as it has won 10 of the 60 seats in the state uncontested. Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein have already won their respective seats.
When was the polling in Arunachal Pradesh?
Polling for the 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh was held on April 19, simultaneously with the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.
What exit polls predicted for Arunachal Pradesh?
According to the Axis My India exit poll, the BJP will win 44-51 seats in Arunachal Pradesh, the NPP will win two to six, the Congress may win one to four and others may win two to six seats.
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly election results: What happened in 2019?
In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 41 seats in Arunachal Pradesh. The Janata Dal (United) bagged seven, the National People's Party (NPP) five, Congress four, and the Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA) one. Two independents also won in the Assembly polls. All except one Congress MLA, former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, joined the BJP.
