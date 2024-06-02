Arunachal Pradesh Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes for the election to the Arunachal Pradesh assembly, polling for which was held on April 19, will take place on Sunday—two days ahead of votes for Lok Sabha seats across the country are counted. While counting of votes for the two Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern state would happen on June 4, counting of ballots for the assembly polls to Arunachal Pradesh (and Sikkim) have been preponed as the term of the present assembly ends on June 2....Read More

Though there are 60 members in the state assembly, polling took place only in 50 constituencies as 10 ruling Bharatiya Janata Party candidates including chief minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowa Mein won their seats unopposed.

“Counting of votes will begin at 6 am on Sunday at 40 counting centres in 25 district headquarters. Postal ballots would be counted first, followed by electronic voting machines (EVMs) around 6:30 am. The counting is expected to be over by noon,” Arunachal Pradesh chief electoral officer Pawan Kumar Sain said.

He added that adequate security arrangements have been put in place at the counting centres to ensure the process passes smoothly. As per Election Commission guidelines, no victory processions would be allowed after announcement of results.