BJP set to sweep Arunachal for 2nd consecutive time; Khandu likely remain CM

Guwahati: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Arunachal Pradesh is all set to sweep the assembly polls for a second consecutive term and incumbent chief minister Pema Khandu will continue in the post, party officials stated on Sunday as the counting of votes in the northeastern state continues. Arunachal Pradesh chief minister (File Photo)

Ten BJP candidates, including Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein, had won unopposed and polling took place in the rest 50 seats on April 19.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to the Election Commission of India, till 9:45am, nearly four hours after counting started at 6:00am, the BJP candidates were leading in 33 of the 50 seats where voting had taken place.

The National Peoples Party (NPP) candidates, which is a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, were leading in six seats. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidates were leading in four seats, the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) in three and Independents leading in two seats each. Trends for the other two seats were not available.

“Our win is a foregone conclusion. The verdict is a clear reflection of the faith voters have in the BJP rule at the Centre and in the state. Pema Khandu will continue to remain the CM for another term,” said Techi Necha, Arunachal Pradesh BJP spokesperson.

BJP’s win was almost certain even before counting started as the party had bagged 10 seats unopposed. The ruling party was the only one which had fielded candidates in all 60 seats. The Congress, which was the biggest party till the BJP came into power, nearly a decade back, had put up candidates in only 19 seats.

The NPP contested independently in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls fielding only 20 candidates, making it easier for the BJP’s return to power. In the event of the BJP not getting the required 31 seats needed to form the government, the NPP was expected to extend support.

“As of now no date has been fixed for the swearing-in ceremony of the next chief minister and his cabinet, but it is expected to take place after June 6 after results for the Lok Sabha polls are available,” said Necha.

The election commission had preponed counting of votes for the assembly elections to Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim by two days as the tenure of the two assemblies is set to expire on June 2. Counting of votes for the two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh will take place on June 4 along with the rest of the country.

Arunachal Pradesh witnessed 82.95% voter turnout on April 19.

In 2019, the ruling party retained power by winning 41 seats, Janata Dal-United won seven, NPP won five, Congress won four, Peoples Party of Arunachal Pradesh one and two seats were secured by Independents.

The seats where the BJP had won unopposed included Ziro-Hapoli, Taliha, Tali, Sagalee, Roing, Mukto, Itanagar, Hayuliang, Chowkham and Bomdila.