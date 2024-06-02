Sikkim Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting of votes to start shortly, SKM eyes another term

Gangtok, Apr 19 (ANI): Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Gangtok on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Sikkim Election Result 2024 LIVE: The counting of votes in Sikkim for its assembly election 2024 will commence from 6 am today. The ruling party in the state, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), is eyeing another term in the state while the opposition party SDF is hoping to dethrone it. Not just SKM and SDF, but candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP-S) were also in the fray during the Sikkim elections 2024.

Strict security measures have been put into place by the Election Commission to make sure that the counting of votes goes by smoothly in Sikkim. The assembly election results for another northeastern state - Arunachal Pradesh - will also be announced today.

There are a total of 32 assembly seats in Sikkim - nine seats in Gangtok district, seven in Namchi, five in Pakyong, four each in Soreng and Gyalshing and three in Mangan.

According to the exit poll conducted by India Today-My Axis, the SKM is likely to retain power in the state with around 24-30 out of the total assembly seats, while the BJP is expected to win around 2 seats in the northeastern state. Other parties, including opposition SDF, may win 0-6 seats in the Sikkim assembly election 2024.