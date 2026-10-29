‘Silence is not an option’: Mamata extends support to INDIA bloc's Nov-1 ‘Chalo Dilli Ramlila March’

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday extended her support to the INDIA bloc’s protest against alleged vote theft, scheduled to be held at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

Banerjee raised questions over electronic voting machines (EVMs), voter data, electoral rolls and the counting process, listing them as areas of concern. (ANI)

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In a post on X, she appealed to students, young people, women, workers and members of civil society to join the protest.

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Also read | 'Don't worry about police, lathis': Rahul Gandhi asks people to join ‘Chalo Dilli Ramlila March’ on November 1

Deep Dive When and where is the INDIA bloc’s ‘Chalo Dilli Ramlila March’ taking place? The rally is scheduled for November 1 at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. The INDIA bloc says it will protest alleged vote theft and concerns over the revision of electoral rolls. Why is Mamata Banerjee supporting the November 1 Ramlila Maidan rally? Banerjee said the protest is about defending democracy, the Constitution and every Indian’s right to vote. She raised concerns about EVMs, voter data, electoral rolls and the counting process. Who has been invited to join the INDIA bloc’s Ramlila March? Mamata Banerjee appealed to students, young people, women, workers and civil society members to attend. Rahul Gandhi also urged student groups and others concerned about democracy and the Constitution to join.

“When the vote is under threat, silence is not an option,” she said, urging people to stand together to “defend our democracy and save our Constitution”.

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{{^usCountry}} Banerjee raised questions over electronic voting machines (EVMs), voter data, electoral rolls and the counting process, listing them as areas of concern. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Banerjee raised questions over electronic voting machines (EVMs), voter data, electoral rolls and the counting process, listing them as areas of concern. {{/usCountry}}

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She also said the opposition bloc would stand united in its fight against alleged electoral irregularities, describing it as a battle to protect every Indian’s right to vote.

Also read | Denied permission, Opposition moves symbolic CEC ‘trial’ to Kharge’s house

“The fight against Vote Chori is a fight to protect every Indian’s right to choose,” she said, adding that alleged vote theft in West Bengal and other states demanded answers.

INDIA bloc prepares for November 1 Ramlila Maidan rally

Preparations are underway at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan for the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally against alleged “vote theft”, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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The rally is expected to follow a series of opposition activities, including a mock parliament in which INDIA bloc leaders intend to symbolically “impeach” Gyanesh Kumar.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi appealed to people who want to defend democracy and the Constitution to join the ‘Chalo Delhi Ramlila March’ on November 1. He described the march as a collective effort to stop alleged electoral malpractice and safeguard constitutional values.

Rahul Gandhi urges people to join ‘Chalo Delhi’ march

In a video message shared on X, Rahul Gandhi said the march was not limited to any single political party but was intended to bring together people concerned about democracy and the Constitution.

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“Chalo Dilli Ramlila March, it is a march to save democracy, to stop vote theft, to save the Constitution. This is not a march of any one political party; it is a march of the soul of India. All the people who are fed up with Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar, all the people who want to save democracy, who want to protect the Constitution, you all come,” he said.

He also urged people not to be discouraged by the possibility of police action, asking them to participate in the march without fear.

“Don't worry about the police, don't worry about lathis. The BJP will not have the guts to try any of their antics. Come march with us. We'll walk together to protect the Constitution, to protect the Indian nation. So there is no need to panic; it is the country's march, it is your march. You all come; together we will protect the Constitution and protect democracy."

Appeal to student groups

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Rahul Gandhi also called on student organisations to take part in the march, regardless of their political affiliations. He said those who believed their freedom of expression, ideas and ways of thinking were under threat should join the protest.

"I urge all student groups, regardless of your political affiliation, if you feel that India is under attack, if you feel you are under attack, your expression, your ideas, your way of thinking is under attack, come and join us. It will be a fantastic march, and it's a march for the soul of this country. Looking forward to seeing all of you there,” he said.

INDIA bloc plans mock parliament ahead of rally

On Thursday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is hosting MPs from the INDIA bloc as opposition leaders prepare for Friday’s mock parliament. During the event, they intend to symbolically “impeach” Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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The mock parliament is scheduled to be followed by the November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan, where the opposition bloc plans to raise its concerns over alleged vote theft and electoral processes.