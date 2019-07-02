Singapore HC orders freezing account of firm owned by Nirav Modi’s sister

Singapore High Court has ordered freezing of a balance of $ 6.122 million (Rs. 44.41 crore) in the bank account maintained in Singapore by M/s Pavilion Point Corporation, British Virgin Island, according to a press release of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The company is beneficially owned by Maiank Mehta and Purvi Modi, brother-in-law and sister of diamantaire Nirav Modi who is the main accused in the Rs 13,000 crore PNB fraud case.

The high court order came on the request of the ED that deposits in the bank account were made from proceeds of money illegally siphoned off by Nirav Modi from the Punjab National Bank.

The ED made the request to Swiss authorities under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED along with the CBI are investigating Nirav Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi and others for alleged money laundering and corruption to defraud PNB’s Brady House branch in Mumbai to the tune of over ₹13,000 crore. The alleged scam was unearthed last year and Purvi Modi was also named as an accused by the ED in its chargesheet filed before a Mumbai court.

