SIT arrests prime accused over fake Covid-19 testing scam at Mahakumbh

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the Mahakumbh fake Covid-19 testing scam, on Monday arrested two accused in the case from Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, a police officer said.

Deputy inspector general Yogendra Singh Rawat called Sharat Pant and Mallika Pant’s arrest a major breakthrough and called them the prime accused in the case.

The SIT planned to hold a media briefing on Monday evening about the developments in the case.

The seven-member SIT was formed in June to probe allegations that 100,000 fake Covid-19 tests were conducted during the Mahakumbh in April and to speed up the ongoing probe into Max Corporate Services, a Noida-based private firm unrelated to Max Healthcare Group, and two private labs, Delhi-based Lalchandani Labs and Hisar-based Nalwa labs. Two other probes, one by the Kumbh Mela administration and another by the district administration, were already on.

The Pants are partners in the Max Corporate Services, which got the contract for Covid-19 testing of pilgrims, tourists, and local residents during Mahakumbh this year.

SIT carried out searches and raids at possible hiding places of the Pants in Noida and Delhi before their arrest.

The Kumbh Mela was curtailed this year but devotees thronged Haridwar for months despite experts saying the crowds and rampant violation of Covid protocol could spark a surge in infections. Roughly 9.1 million pilgrims took the holy dip in the Ganga from January 14 to April 27. The bulk of this — at least six million people — congregated in April, coinciding with the worst surge in the second wave of the pandemic.

Allegations of fake testing surfaced after a Faridkot resident complained to the authorities that he received a message for collecting his Covid-19 report despite never having been tested. The complaint triggered a probe that unearthed roughly 100,000 fake rapid antigen tests.

Real-time data checking exposed fake entries on basis of mobile numbers and addresses of people who were never tested. On contacting such people, many said they had not even visited Haridwar in April.