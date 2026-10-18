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SIT formed to probe Uttarakhand minister's husband on claims of forgery, caste-based harassment, murder plot

Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya has refused to withdraw her complaint, while her husband has denied wrongdoing and accused her of amassing illegal assets.

Published on: Oct 18, 2026, 07:37:45 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Uttarakhand police has constituted a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate women and child development minister Rekha Arya’s allegations of forgery, caste-based harassment and conspiracy to murder her, against her husband Girdhari Lal Sahu, officers said.

Rekha Arya has alleged that her husband Girdhari Lal Sahu conspired to murder her, subjected her to repeated caste-based harassment and forged her signatures. (HT File Photo)
Rekha Arya has alleged that her husband Girdhari Lal Sahu conspired to murder her, subjected her to repeated caste-based harassment and forged her signatures. (HT File Photo)

Dehradun superintendent of police (rural) Jaya Baloni, SIT in charge, said, “We will record the minister’s statement once she is discharged. We have also reached out to the accused on his mobile number, but it is switched off.”

On Thursday, Arya—a BJP legislator from Someshwar in Almora—had filed a police complaint alleging that Sahu forged her signatures to remove her from official positions, subjected her to caste-based harassment, concealed a prior marriage, had relationships with other women, and conspired with another woman to kill her. Police registered an FIR the same day, citing alleged offences spanning from July 6, 2004, to October 15, 2026.

Deep Dive

Why has Uttarakhand police formed an SIT to investigate Girdhari Lal Sahu?

Police formed a 10-member Special Investigation Team to investigate allegations made by minister Rekha Arya, including forgery, caste-based harassment and a conspiracy to kill her. An FIR was registered after her complaint.

What allegations has Rekha Arya made against her husband?

Arya alleges that Sahu forged her signatures to remove her from official positions, subjected her to caste-based harassment and concealed a previous marriage. She also alleges that he and another woman plotted to kill her.

What has Girdhari Lal Sahu said in response to the allegations?

Sahu has denied the allegations and accused Arya of corruption, claiming she amassed ₹210 crore in illegal assets. He has also alleged that the audio clips she shared were AI-generated.
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Also Read | Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya's husband denies murder plan allegation, accuses her of habitual graft

Speaking to the media from her hospital bed on Friday, Arya said, “He (Sahu) is asking me to withdraw my complaint. This amounts to a veiled threat, in a way, suggesting that whether corruption exists or not is for him to decide.”

Dismissing the corruption allegations against her as baseless, Arya said, “If I am found guilty, I am ready to face action.”

 
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