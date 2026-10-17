Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya's husband denies murder plan allegation, accuses her of habitual graft

A day after Uttarakhand police registered an FIR over state women and child development minister Rekha Arya’s allegations that her husband Girdhari Lal Sahu conspired to murder her, subjected her to repeated caste-based harassment and forging her signatures, police said on Friday that they were probing the matter. Rekha Arya has alleged that her husband Girdhari Lal Sahu conspired to murder her, subjected her to repeated caste-based harassment and forged her signatures. (HT File Photo) Sahu, meanwhile, accused Arya of habitual corruption and administrative indifference towards her constituency (Someshwar in Almora district), and dismissed the allegations against him. Also Read I Uttarakhand CM Dhami questions Congress over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Ajit Doval

Deep Dive What allegations has Rekha Arya made against her husband, Girdhari Lal Sahu? What did Girdhari Lal Sahu say in response to Rekha Arya’s allegations? How are Uttarakhand police investigating the allegations against Girdhari Lal Sahu?

Dehradun city SP Shekhar Chand Suyal said a deputy SP-rank officer will handle the probe. “We have also received evidence along with the complaint and the required action will be taken promptly,” he said. Arya, Sahu accuse each other In her complaint, Arya alleged that Sahu had concealed his earlier marriage from her and had relationships with other women. She also alleged that Sahu and another woman were plotting to kill her and that he forged her signatures to remove her from certain positions without her consent. She posted a video statement on Facebook and also shared two audio clips of purported phone calls between Sahu and a woman. HT could not independently verify the clips. The alleged offences took place between July 6, 2004 and October 15, 2026. The FIR charges Sahu with forgery, cheating, criminal conspiracy, bigamy, cruelty by a husband, and criminal intimidation under relevant sections of IPC and the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.