Uttarakhand CM Dhami questions Congress over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Ajit Doval

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami questioned the state Congress over remarks made by party leader Rahul Gandhi about National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, asking its leaders to clarify whether they stood with the state’s “pride” or supported the comments. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

Dhami said Doval had made important contributions to India’s security and strategic interests. He said political leaders should exercise care with their language and facts when commenting on sensitive subjects such as national security.

The Chief Minister asked whether Congress leaders in Uttarakhand would question their national leadership over the remarks and publicly express respect for Doval, whom he described as a son of the state. The statement did not include a response from the Congress.

Dhami said political differences were a natural part of democracy, but discussions involving national security should remain factual and responsible. “Devbhoomi Uttarakhand will not accept any compromise on the respect of its sons,” he said, adding that maintaining decorum and responsibility in public discourse was a duty shared by all.

Separately, the state government said three government medical colleges began operating during Dhami’s five-year tenure, in Almora, Pithoragarh and Haridwar. Six government colleges currently have 675 MBBS seats.

The Rudrapur medical college has been built and may soon receive approval for 100 MBBS seats. If approved, government medical college capacity would rise to 775 seats. Uttarakhand also has 900 seats across four private medical colleges and 125 at AIIMS Rishikesh, taking the overall total to 1,700, according to the state’s figures.

Dhami said the government was working towards establishing a medical college in every district so students could train locally. Medical education director Ashutosh Sayana said the state aimed to build a wider national and global profile in medical education and healthcare workforce development.