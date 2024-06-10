 Six days after BJP's win, Pakistan PM congratulates Narendra Modi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Six days after BJP's win, Pakistan PM congratulates Narendra Modi

ByHT News Desk
Jun 10, 2024 01:15 PM IST

Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India for the third time in a row.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated Narendra Modi for becoming the Prime Minister of India for the third time in a row. The congratulatory message came six days after PM Modi's BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian parliament

Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif(Reuters file photo)
Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif(Reuters file photo)

"Felicitations to Narendra Modi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India," he wrote on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders, in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections, ridiculed Pakistan during their election campaigns. They also attacked India's opposition leaders when a former Pakistani minister, Fawad Chaudhry, praised them.

During his poll campaign, PM Modi also referred to the surgical and air strikes ordered by his government against Pakistan after two terror attacks, and said Indian forces killed terrorists in their own turf.

The BJP leaders also mocked Pakistan's crippling economic issues, including skyrocketing food and fuel inflation.

This is a developing story.

News / India News / Six days after BJP's win, Pakistan PM congratulates Narendra Modi
