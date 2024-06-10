Narendra Modi 3.0 LIVE updates: First Cabinet meeting likely to be held today

Newly sworn-in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Council of Ministers during a ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

Narendra Modi 3.0 LIVE updates: Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive time along with his new Cabinet and council of ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening. The oath was administered by President Droupadi Murmu in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan during the ceremony that began at 7:15 pm. Modi's oath-taking was followed immediately by top BJP aides Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari – the defence, interior and transport ministers in his last government respectively.

The new government team includes 30 Cabinet ministers, 5 Ministers of State with Independent Charge and 36 Ministers of State.

Members of Parliament (MPs) who took oath as members of the Council of Ministers include Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, and Jyotiraditya Scindia. Other appointees include HD Kumaraswamy of (JDS), Chirag Paswan (LJP), Ram Nath Thakur JD(U), Jitan Ram Manji (HAM-S), Jayant Chaudhary (RLD), Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal (Soneylal)), Rammohan Naidu (TDP), and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani (TDP). Pratap Rao Jadhav of the Shiv Sena was also inducted into the council of ministers.

Meanwhile, the first Cabinet meeting of the newly-formed government is likely to be held today around 5 pm.

Who were in attendance foe the swearing-in ceremony?

Over 8,000 guests, including leaders from neighbouring nations and the Indian Ocean region, various professionals and cultural performers, attended the oath-taking ceremony. Several heads of state attended the event as part of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy - Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu, Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay.

Lok Sabha election result numbers

The BJP bagged 240 seats in the recently held Lok Sabha election, and the National Democratic Alliance secured a majority of 293 seats out of 543 Lok Sabha seats. On the other hand, the Congress won 99 seats in the general election, while the INDIA bloc bagged 234 seats.