Narendra Modi 3.0 LIVE updates: First Cabinet meeting likely to be held today
Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive time along with his new Cabinet and council of ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening. The oath was administered by President Droupadi Murmu in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan during the ceremony that began at 7:15 pm. Modi's oath-taking was followed immediately by top BJP aides Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari – the defence, interior and transport ministers in his last government respectively.
The new government team includes 30 Cabinet ministers, 5 Ministers of State with Independent Charge and 36 Ministers of State.
Members of Parliament (MPs) who took oath as members of the Council of Ministers include Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, and Jyotiraditya Scindia. Other appointees include HD Kumaraswamy of (JDS), Chirag Paswan (LJP), Ram Nath Thakur JD(U), Jitan Ram Manji (HAM-S), Jayant Chaudhary (RLD), Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal (Soneylal)), Rammohan Naidu (TDP), and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani (TDP). Pratap Rao Jadhav of the Shiv Sena was also inducted into the council of ministers.
Meanwhile, the first Cabinet meeting of the newly-formed government is likely to be held today around 5 pm.
Who were in attendance foe the swearing-in ceremony?
Over 8,000 guests, including leaders from neighbouring nations and the Indian Ocean region, various professionals and cultural performers, attended the oath-taking ceremony. Several heads of state attended the event as part of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy - Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu, Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay.
Lok Sabha election result numbers
The BJP bagged 240 seats in the recently held Lok Sabha election, and the National Democratic Alliance secured a majority of 293 seats out of 543 Lok Sabha seats. On the other hand, the Congress won 99 seats in the general election, while the INDIA bloc bagged 234 seats.
On the formation of the new government, BJP leader Shaina NC said, "It's a proud feeling that Modi 3.0 is a reality. History has been made, after 1962, it's the first time that a PM has taken oath for three consecutive terms... Modi ji is a symbol of stability. Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu have shown trust because they know that India is moving towards Viksit Bharat."
The first Cabinet meeting of the newly-formed Modi government is likely to be held today at 5 pm.
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
Jagat Prakash Nadda
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Nirmala Sitharaman
S Jaishankar
Manohar Lal Khattar
HD Kumaraswamy
Piyush Goyal
Dharmedra Pradhan
Jitam Ram Manjhi
Rajiv Ranjan Singh/Lallan Singh
Sarbananda Sonowal
Birendra Kumar
Ram Mohan Naidu
Pralhad Joshi
Jual Oram
Giriraj Singh
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Bhupender Yadav
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Annapurna Devi
Kiren Rijiju
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh Mandaviya
G Kishan Reddy
Chirag Paswan
CR Patil
