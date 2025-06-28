Six people detained for the deaths of 8-year-old tigress, her 4 cubs

Six people were detained on Friday in connection with the death of an eight-year-old tigress and her four cubs, aged between 8 to 10 months, in the Hugyam forest range of Male Mahadeshwara Hills. The five carcasses were discovered on Thursday during a routine beat patrol in Hanur taluk of Chamarajnagar district. The cremation of the tigers was carried out in accordance with NTCA guidelines (HT Photo)

The six detainees were picked up after a joint investigation conducted by the forest department and the police.

The prime accused, identified as 55-year-old Shivanna of Kallebboddi village in Chamarajanagara district, was allegedly enraged when one of his cows was killed by a tiger, said forest officials aware of the matter. In retaliation, he and his son allegedly laced another cow carcass with poison, which was then consumed by the tigress and her cubs, they added.

Forest officials also confirmed that Shivanna’s son was still absconding. The remaining five detainees, all from the same village, are being questioned for their role in either the act or its cover-up. They are being held and interrogated at the forest department’s rest house in Gajanur village.

A post-mortem report has confirmed that the death of five tigers in the Hugyam forest range of Male Mahadeshwara Hills was caused by poisoning.

The cremation of the tiger carcasses was carried out locally in accordance with National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines. Samples from the tigers and the cow carcass were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further analysis.

“Post-mortems were conducted as per NTCA protocol. It was found that the tigers had consumed flesh from the rear portion of the cow’s carcass. Poisoned cow meat was found in the stomachs of all five tigers,” said Chamarajanagar chief conservator of forests T Heera Lal.

According to forest officials, the tigers are believed to have died three days before their bodies were discovered. Investigators suspect that pesticide was sprayed on the cow carcass and consumed by the tigers, leading to their deaths, they added.

Forest minister Eshwar Khandre, who visited the site on Friday, said,“Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the deaths of the five tigers. The tigers died due to poisoning, which is a serious crime. The state government has always taken necessary steps for wildlife protection, which is why Karnataka ranks second in tiger population. But losing five tigers in a single incident is deeply painful and heartbreaking. A high-level investigation has already been ordered, experts and representatives from the National Tiger Conservation Authority are here, and post-mortems have been conducted as per protocol. Further action will follow once reports are received. If any negligence by frontline forest staff is found, action will also be taken to ensure timely payment of their wages and accountability.”

The incident has sparked political reactions and widespread outrage. State BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Friday demanded that the team probing the death of the tigress and her four cubs swiftly uncover the truth and arrest the culprits.

“The news of the death of five tigers, including a tigress, at the sacred hills of Male Mahadeshwara—a place where the tiger is revered as the vehicle of the deity—is extremely shocking, inhumane, and has deeply distressed the minds of devotees. If the cause of death is poisoning, it is a most heinous and condemnable act,” said Vijayendra.

