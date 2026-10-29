BHUBANESWAR, India, - At least six people were killed and power supply in several areas along India's eastern coast remained disrupted on Thursday, one day after Cyclone Arnab barrelled through the region, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds, officials said.

Six killed in cyclone off India's eastern coast

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The Times of India newspaper, citing local officials, put the death toll at nine, caused by electrocution as well as tree and house collapses.

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The official death toll was six, an Andhra Pradesh state government official said.

Deep Dive How many people were killed when Cyclone Arnab hit Andhra Pradesh? The main report gives the official death toll as six. Other reports cited a toll of five from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, while a newspaper cited local officials who put it at nine. What happened to Cyclone Arnab after it made landfall? After crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast, Arnab weakened into a deep depression over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas. Rain alerts remained in place across districts in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. What damage did Cyclone Arnab cause, and what relief was announced? The storm damaged crops and infrastructure, and around 15,000 electricity poles were uprooted in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister Naidu announced financial assistance for farmers with damaged crops, with amounts varying by crop.

Cyclone Arnab, classified by the India Meteorological Department as a very severe cyclonic storm – the third-highest category on its scale – made landfall in Andhra Pradesh early on Wednesday.

At least 15,000 electricity poles were damaged by the cyclone, state Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was quoted as saying in a statement.

Power supply had been restored in most districts except for Konaseem and West Godavari, the statement said.

Advances in technology enabled the government to identify the areas likely to face the greatest impact and limit loss of life and property, Naidu said.

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{{^usCountry}} A Marshall Island-flagged cargo vessel, with 20 crew members on board, that was grounded off the coast of Andhra Pradesh remained stalled on Thursday because of rough seas, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Marshall Island-flagged cargo vessel, with 20 crew members on board, that was grounded off the coast of Andhra Pradesh remained stalled on Thursday because of rough seas, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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More than 180,000 people had been evacuated in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha ahead of the cyclone's arrival.

Some schools were closed and some train and flight services cancelled.

Arnab formed over the Bay of Bengal, a major region for tropical cyclones that has spawned deadly storms on India's east coast.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.