Patna, Union minister Chirag Paswan, whose party LJP is an alliance partner of the NDA at the Centre, on Saturday condemned the slapping of a BPSC aspirant by the Patna district magistrate during a protest over the alleged leak of the examination's question paper, stating that the act was "not justified at all". Slapping of protesting BPSC aspirant by Patna DM not justified: Chirag

Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh was caught on camera slapping a BPSC aspirant who was among a group of students protesting alleged question paper leak at a centre in Patna on Friday.

"It was wrong... indulgence of the Patna DM in such an act of violence at the protest site, where a student was slapped, was not justified at all. I condemn such an act. The matter must be investigated thoroughly. If students have any doubt ... even one per cent, their doubts must be cleared," Paswan, the chief of Lok Janshakti Party , told reporters in Aurangabad.

"Our party condemns such incidents... we will not allow anybody to play with the future of students and youth," he added.

Videos showed Singh, flanked by police personnel, having an argument with one of the students, gesturing to him to leave and then taking a few steps forward and slapping him. The DM was also seen shouting at the other protesters.

Asked about his actions, Singh said the road was blocked by the protesters and two people, including a candidate, needed to be sent to the hospital. He said his intention was not to hurt anyone.

Rumours of a leak of question paper of the BPSC preliminary examination erupted at an examination centre on Friday, prompting the commission to warn of police action against those involved in the "conspiracy".

Around 300-400 aspirants boycotted BPSC's 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination 2024 held at the Bapu examination centre at Kumhrar in Patna, alleging that the question paper was leaked on social media even before the examination started.

Chaos prevailed at the centre where an additional examination superintendent, identified as Ram Iqbal Singh, died of cardiac arrest and a female candidate fell unconscious on Friday.

