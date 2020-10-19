e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / SLINEX-20: India, SL begin eighth edition of bilateral maritime exercise

SLINEX-20: India, SL begin eighth edition of bilateral maritime exercise

SLINEX series of exercise emphasises the deep engagement between India and Sri Lanka which has strengthened mutual cooperation in the maritime domain.

india Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 07:24 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
New Delhi
In picture - Indian Navy’s Chetak helicopter demonstrates a rescue operation. Representational Image.
In picture - Indian Navy’s Chetak helicopter demonstrates a rescue operation. Representational Image. (REUTERS)
         

The eighth edition of the annual Indian Navy (IN) - Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) bilateral maritime exercise SLINEX-20 is scheduled off Trincomalee, Sri Lanka from October 19 to 21.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, the Sri Lanka Navy will be represented by SLN Ships Sayura (Offshore Patrol Vessel) and Gajabahu(Training Ship) led by Rear Admiral Bandara Jayathilaka, the Flag Officer Commanding Naval Fleet, Sri Lanka Navy.

“Indigenously built ASW corvettes Kamorta and Kiltan under the command of Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, will represent the Indian Navy. In addition, Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Chetak helicopter embarked onboard IN ships, and Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft will also be participating. The previous edition of SLINEX was conducted off Visakhapatnam in September 2019,” the Defence Ministry said.

It further said, “SLINEX-20 aims to enhance inter-operability, improve mutual understanding and exchange best practices and procedures for multi-faceted maritime operations between both navies. In addition, the exercise will also showcase capabilities of our indigenously constructed naval ships and aircraft. Surface and anti-air exercises including weapon firing, seamanship evolutions, manoeuvres and cross deck flying operations are planned during the exercise, which will further enhance the high degree of inter-operability already established between the two friendly navies.”

SLINEX series of exercise emphasises the deep engagement between India and Sri Lanka which has strengthened mutual cooperation in the maritime domain.

“Interaction between the SLN and IN has also grown significantly in recent years, in consonance with India’s policy of ‘Neighbourhood First’ and Hon’ble PM’s vision of ‘Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR)’, the statement read.

The exercise is being conducted in a non-contact ‘at-sea-only’ format in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, the Defence Ministry added.

tags
top news
Covid-19 could be under control by February: Panel
Covid-19 could be under control by February: Panel
Ambit of economic census to be wider
Ambit of economic census to be wider
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
BJP banks on rainbow coalition of castes to bag votes in Bihar polls
BJP banks on rainbow coalition of castes to bag votes in Bihar polls
Timely EMI payers may be rewarded
Timely EMI payers may be rewarded
Centre plans crackdown on NGOs over violation of norms
Centre plans crackdown on NGOs over violation of norms
Learnings from polio on how to vaccinate 50 million
Learnings from polio on how to vaccinate 50 million
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In