e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Snapping over two-decades-long ties, SAD pulls out of NDA over farm bills

Snapping over two-decades-long ties, SAD pulls out of NDA over farm bills

The decision was taken at a late-night emergency meeting of the party core committee, the apex decision-making body of the SAD, presided over by party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

india Updated: Sep 27, 2020 00:10 IST
Ramesh Vinayak | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Ramesh Vinayak | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The SAD, a long-time constituent of the NDA, and the BJP had been allies since 1996.
The SAD, a long-time constituent of the NDA, and the BJP had been allies since 1996.(ANI)
         

In a politically significant development, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday pulled out of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) citing “injustice to farmers, Sikhs, Punjab and Punjabi language” as reasons for snapping its 24-year-long ties with the Bhartiya Janata Party.

The decision was taken at a late-night emergency meeting of the party core committee, the apex decision-making body of the SAD, presided over by party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Watch | BJP loses oldest ally Akali Dal amid farmer protests against reform bills

 

“The core committee decided unanimously to pull out of the BJP-led NDA alliance because of the Centre’s stubborn refusal to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect assured marketing of farmers crops on MSP and its continued insensitivity to Punjabi and Sikh issues like excluding the Punjabi language as official language in Jammu and Kashmir,” said a statement issued by SAD spokesperson Harcharan Singh Bains after a marathon party meeting lasting three hours.

 Also read: ‘MSP not most preferred mode for farmers in UP’ - NITI Aayog study

The SAD, a long-time constituent of the NDA, and the BJP had been allies since 1996 when both forged a pre-poll alliance ahead of the 1997 Punjab assembly elections which brought them to power.

In a statement, Badal said that the SAD will continue to stand by its core principles of peace, communal harmony and guard the interest of Punjab, Punjabi in general and Sikhs and farmers in particular.

He said the decision (to pull out of the NDA) has been taken in consultation with the people of Punjab, especially party workers and farmers.

Last week, SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal, wife of Sukhbir, had resigned as the Union minister of food processing in protest against the three farm Bills that were later passed in the monsoon session of the Parliament.

 

Badal said that the bills on agricultural marketing brought by the BJP government are lethal and disastrous for the already beleaguered farmers.

He said the SAD was the oldest ally of the BJP but the government did not listen to it on honouring the sentiments of farmers.

tags
top news
Akalis quit NDA over farm bills
Akalis quit NDA over farm bills
‘No longer the NDA envisioned by Vajpayee, Badal sahab’: Harsimrat after SAD’s exit from alliance
‘No longer the NDA envisioned by Vajpayee, Badal sahab’: Harsimrat after SAD’s exit from alliance
Reform in UN need of the hour, says PM Modi; questions global body’s response to Covid-19
Reform in UN need of the hour, says PM Modi; questions global body’s response to Covid-19
Delhi reports 46 Covid-19 deaths, highest toll in 72 days
Delhi reports 46 Covid-19 deaths, highest toll in 72 days
‘No morality, just political compulsion’: Punjab CM on SAD’s exit from NDA
‘No morality, just political compulsion’: Punjab CM on SAD’s exit from NDA
Shubman Gill leads a super Knights’ show against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Shubman Gill leads a super Knights’ show against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Meeting between Fadnavis, Sanjay Raut sets tongues wagging
Meeting between Fadnavis, Sanjay Raut sets tongues wagging
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In