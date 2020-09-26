e-paper
Home / India News / SAD quits NDA over farm bills, says party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal

SAD quits NDA over farm bills, says party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal quits NDA, decision taken at the party’s core committee meeting

india Updated: Sep 26, 2020 22:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former Punjab Chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in presence of Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Former Punjab Chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in presence of Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
         

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition at the Centre over the passage of contentious farm bills, the Punjab party’s president Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Saturday.

The announcement came days after SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur resigned as a minister from the Union Cabinet over the farm bills.

All leaders in the party’s core committee were unanimous in deciding that the SAD can longer be part of the NDA, said Sukhbir Singh Badal.

