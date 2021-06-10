Solar eclipse of June 10, 2021: These states will witness partial eclipse. Check timings, live stream options

The first solar eclipse of the year, an annular eclipse at that, is expected to occur shortly after noon on June 10, 2021 (Thursday), according to projections made by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa). The annular solar eclipse, where a "ring of fire" appears around the Moon due to the remnant halo of the Sun, will mostly be visible in the northern hemisphere, most prominently from parts of northeast Canada, Greenland, and Siberia. In the UK and Ireland, people will witness a partial solar eclipse while most of India, barring a few cities, will be missing out on the celestial phenomenon. Here's all you need to know about the annular solar eclipse of June 10, 2021.

Solar eclipse of June 10, 2021: Where in India will it be visible?

The solar eclipse of June 10, 2021 (Thursday) will not be visible in the skies in most of India. However, the solar eclipse will be visible to people in some extreme regions of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, shortly after daybreak.

Solar eclipse of June 10, 2021: When will it occur?

The solar eclipse on Thursday is expected to begin here shortly after noon, at 1:42pm. The peak time will come around 4:16pm, when both the Sun and the Moon will conjunct exactly at 25 degrees in the Taurus sign. After that, the phenomenon will begin to recede and the solar eclipse will finally end at 6:41pm.

How to watch solar eclipse online?

Indians will be able to watch the solar eclipse of June 10, 2021, online via the internet streaming services provided for this purpose by the official websites of Nasa and Timeanddate.com.

Also Read: First solar eclipse of 2021 today, nearly all of India to miss out

Hence, even if you happen to stay in a city that will miss out on the solar eclipse in its skies, the world wide web is here to save the day. NASA will live stream the eclipse on nasa. gov/live. It can also be viewed on YouTube, courtesy of Luc Bolard of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada Sudbury Centre. NASA has also released a set of precautions that are to be taken while witnessing the solar eclipse. These are available on its official website.