Soldier martyred in Doda told family he was coming home

Sepoy Ajay Singh Naruka, who lost his life in the line of duty during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, had told his family in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu that he was coming home by July 20. Sepoy Ajay Singh Naruka. (ANI photo)

Besides Naruka, Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh and Sepoy Bijendra lost their lives during a joint encounter launched by the Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir police. The team launched a cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in the Desa forest area around 7:45 pm on Monday.

Ajay's uncle Om Prakash, an assistant sub-inspector with Rajasthan Police, said that Ajay had called home just yesterday. The soldier told them that he was fine although a conflict was going on and he was coming home as his leave had been sanctioned. “But today morning his father received a call from the Army informing him that he is no more,” Prakash told Indian Express.

The sepoy, married two years ago, is survived by his wife Shalu Kanwar and his parents. His younger brother is pursuing his MBBS from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bathinda. Ajay visited his home in Bhaisawata Kalan about three months ago, reported the newspaper.

Many families in the region have a legacy of martyrdom in the armed forces. Ajay's uncle Sujan Singh, working with the Border Security Force (BSF), lost his life during a naxal encounter in Odisha's Lakshmipur on December 14, 2021.

His father, Kamal Singh, is an army veteran. His uncle, Kayam Singh Naruka, was awarded the Sena Medal in 2021.

Rajasthan chief minister Bajan Lal Sharma shared his condolences on social media platform X.

"Heartfelt tributes to the martyrdom of Ajay Singh Naruka ji, son of Bhaisawat Kalan village, Singhana, Rajasthan, in the cowardly attack by terrorists in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. My condolences are with the family of martyr Ajay Singh Naruka ji. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed brave soul. Om Shanti!," Sharma wrote.