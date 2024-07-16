‘PM used to say ghar me ghus ke marenge’: Owaisi's jab on Doda encounter

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit out at the Narendra Modi government after four Army soldiers including a Major were killed in a gunbattle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda.



“PM Modi used to say 'Ghar mein ghus kar marenge'. What is this then? This is a failure of the government. They are unable to control terrorism. Whatever has happened in Doda is very dangerous,” the Hyderabad MP told ANI.



Owaisi joins several opposition parties who have attacked the BJP-led dispensation for the terror attacks in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in recent times.



Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said,"These continuous terrorist attacks are reflecting the deteriorated condition of Jammu and Kashmir. Our soldiers and their families are bearing the brunt of BJP's wrong policies."



Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called for “careful recalibration in security strategy.”



“The spate of terror attacks that has gripped Jammu and Kashmir in the past 36 days, needs careful recalibration in our security strategy. The Modi government is acting as if everything is 'business as usual' and nothing has changed. They must know that increasingly the Jammu region is bearing the brunt of these attacks,” Kharge said.



“Unfortunately, there is no accountability. Heads should have rolled by now ... the DGP (R R Swain) should have been sacked by now,” former J&K chief minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti was quoted by PTI as saying.



AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said,"Even today a terrorist attack took place. The Kashmir policy of the central government has completely failed. The BJP was part of the elected government, (it) removed the government and imposed the President's rule, but the situation did not improve."

AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi(PTI file photo)