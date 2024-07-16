Doda encounter: Major among 4 soldiers killed. Who is behind attack? Rajnath Singh speaks to Army chief | Top updates

Doda encounter latest updates: Kashmir Tigers, a shadow group of the Pakistan-backed and based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has taken the responsibility for the Doda encounter in Jammu and Kashmir in which four Indian Army personnel, including a major, succumbed to their injuries on early Tuesday. J&K Police Security Wing during a search operation. (ANI file)

In a statement, the terror outfit said the clash and gunfire took place when the security forces launched a search operation for the "Mujahideen".

News agency ANI reported defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the Indian Army chief, who apprised him about the ground situation and ongoing operation in Doda.

Top updates on Doda encounter:

Kashmir Tigers is the same group which had claimed responsibility for the attack on an Indian Army convoy in Kathua on July 9. Major Brijesh Thappa of 10 Rashtriya Rifles, who was recently promoted, was among the four Indian Army soldiers killed in the gunfight, sources told HT. The encounter took place when the troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in Desa forest belt, some 55 km from Doda town, late Monday evening. After a brief exchange of fire, the terrorists tried to escape but were chased by the brave troops led by an officer, despite challenging terrain and thick foliage, leading to another firefight in the woods around 9pm, officials said. Five soldiers were critically injured in the encounter and four of them, including the officer, later succumbed to injuries, the officials said. Helicopters and drones have been pressed into service to track down the terrorists. Union minister said Jitendra Singh, who is an MP from Doda Lok Sabha constituency, said he was “deeply disturbed” by the reports of armed encounter in Dessa area. “Words fall short of condoling and condemning the martyrdom of our Bravehearts. Let all of us,” he said. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Deeply distressed by the martydom of 4 brave Army soldiers, including an officer, in a terror encounter in Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda. Our heart goes out to the families of our bravehearts, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of Bharat Mata." Earlier this month, gunmen killed five soldiers after ambushing an Army convoy, and two other soldiers and six terrorists were killed in separate clashes. In June, nine pilgrims were killed and dozens wounded when terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying them from a shrine in the southern Reasi area of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies)