Doda encounter: 4 Army soldiers, including officer, killed in gunfight with terrorists in J&K

Doda gunfight: Four Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, who were critically injured in a gunfight with terrorists on Monday night died in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, news agency PTI reported citing officials. Indian Army soldiers stand guard during an encounter. (ANI file)

The encounter started after the troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of J&K Police launched a joint cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in the Desa forest area around 7.45pm.

Major Brijesh Thappa of 10 RR, who was recently promoted was among the four Indian Army soldiers killed in the gunfight, sources told HT. The army gave no further details of casualties, and there was no official confirmation of deaths.

The officials said four Army personnel, including the officer, and a police personnel were injured in the exchange of fire with terrorists which initially lasted for over 20 minutes.

The injured were evacuated to hospital and their condition was stated to be “critical”. They later succumbed to injuries, the officials said

The Indian Army said additional troops were moved into the area and the operation was continuing when reports last came in.

After a brief exchange of fire, the terrorists tried to escape but were chased by the brave troops led by an officer, despite challenging terrain and thick foliage, leading to another firefight in the woods around 9pm, the official's said.

"Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by Indian Army and JKP was in progress in General area North of Doda. Contact with terrorists was established tonight at about 2100h in which heavy firefight ensued," the White Knights Corps said on Monday night in a post on X.

"Initial reports suggest injuries to our bravehearts. Additional troops have been moved into the area. Operations are continuing," White Knights Corps added.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered old-rusted arms and ammunition from a terrorist hideout in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The recovery items include 30 rounds of AK-47, one magazine of AK-47 rifle, and one HE-36 hand grenade, as per the officials.

"During the search and cordon operation, the police party recovered old-rusted arms and ammunition from Dalantop area of Shikari," officials said in a press release.

Earlier this month, gunmen killed five soldiers after ambushing an Army convoy, and two other soldiers and six terrorists were killed in separate clashes.

In June, nine pilgrims were killed and dozens wounded when terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying them from a shrine in the southern Reasi area of Jammu and Kashmir.

It was one of the deadliest attacks in years and the first on Hindu pilgrims in Kashmir since 2017, when gunmen killed seven people in another ambush on a bus.