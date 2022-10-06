Home / India News / Sonia Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra

india news
Published on Oct 06, 2022 11:37 AM IST

Sonia Gandhi, who arrived in Mysuru on Monday to join the yatra, was expected to leave for Delhi later on Thursday

Sonia Gandhi with party leaders Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Siddaramaiah and others during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mandya. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party’s biggest public outreach in years, as the Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march resumed in Karnataka’s Mandya after a two-day Dussehra break.

“Unfazed, Undeterred & United. More power to our fight against tyrannical and divisive forces as Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi joins the march,” the Congress tweeted.

In a tweet, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said day 29 of the yatra began with flag hoisting at 5:30am and the yatris joined the Dussehra celebrations. “Now an hour’s bus ride to padayatra start point near Mandya,” he said.

Sonia Gandhi, who arrived in Mysuru on Monday to join the yatra, was expected to leave for Delhi later on Thursday. She earlier visited the Bheemanakolli Temple in Begur and offered prayers on Wednesday.

Her daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is expected to participate on Friday in the yatra, which began under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership in Kanyakumari on September 7.

Thursday, October 06, 2022
