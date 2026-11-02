Sonia Gandhi meets RJD chief Lalu Yadav; leaders recall UPA era governance, policies

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi met RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav here on Monday, with the two leaders reminiscing about the UPA era and the implementation of laws like MGNREGA, RTE and RTI.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi meets RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, in New Delhi (AICC on X)

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Gandhi met Lalu at his daughter and MP Misa Bharti's residence.

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In a post on X, Lalu said, "Respected Madam Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji visited the residence and obtained health-related information. During this time, memories of the old days were refreshed.

Deep Dive Why did Sonia Gandhi meet Lalu Prasad Yadav in Delhi? Lalu was in Delhi for a routine medical check-up, and Sonia had expressed a wish to meet him. Tejashwi Yadav said the families share close ties and had not met for some time. What did Sonia Gandhi and Lalu Yadav recall about the UPA government? They recalled the UPA-era implementation of MGNREGA, the Right to Education Act and the Right to Information Act, as well as public welfare schemes. Lalu also cited funding for Bihar’s development under Manmohan Singh’s leadership. Who attended Sonia Gandhi’s meeting with Lalu Yadav? Tejashwi Yadav was also present at the meeting, held at the residence of Lalu’s daughter and MP Misa Bharti. The meeting took place a day after the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan.

"It was recalled how, during the days of the UPA government, we implemented transparent public welfare schemes for the youth, farmers, soldiers, and the common man, and how the countrymen were empowered through laws like MGNREGA, RTE and RTI," he said.

"Under the leadership of Sardar Manmohan Singh, we provided more than ₹1 lakh 45 thousand crore for the development of Bihar," Lalu said.

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{{^usCountry}} RJD leader and Lalu's son Tejashwi Yadav was also present during the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RJD leader and Lalu's son Tejashwi Yadav was also present during the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking with reporters, Tejashwi said, "Lalu ji had come to Delhi for his routine medical check-up. I met Sonia ji yesterday, during which I informed her about this. She herself expressed a desire to meet Lalu ji, which is why she has come to meet him today.

"Our families have shared very close ties and both Lalu ji and Sonia ji have helped each other in tough situations. It had been a long time since they met, so Sonia ji came to meet him today," he said.

The meeting comes a day after the opposition INDIA bloc held a rally at Ramlila Maidan over the "vote chori" issue.

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The opposition coalition called for the BJP's ouster from power over the "vote chori" charge, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserting that CEC Gyanesh Kumar will be removed and sent to jail for "treason" in future and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will not be allowed to escape the law.