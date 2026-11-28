The Delhi Police on Saturday filed two reports in a Delhi court in the complaint alleging that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's name was included in the electoral roll three years before acquiring Indian citizenship in 1983.

On Saturday, the police told the court that the complaint had been transferred to the Tughlak Road police station for necessary action. (X/ @INCIndia ) more less

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Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Vinod Joshi had earlier sought an action taken report from the police.

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According to the report dated November 27, “Upon examination of the matter, it was found that the allegations raised in the complaints did not pertain to the jurisdiction of police station IP Estate” and accordingly the complaint was "transferred to New Delhi District for necessary action".

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On Saturday, the police told the court that the complaint had been transferred to the Tughlak Road police station for necessary action.

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{{^usCountry}} After the magistrate sought further details regarding the matter, the station house officer (SHO) of Tughlak Road submitted another action taken report saying a notice had been earlier served to the district magistrate of New Delhi district seeking information regarding the electoral roll records of Sonia Gandhi for 1980 and 1983, and the reply confirmed that her name was included in the rolls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the magistrate sought further details regarding the matter, the station house officer (SHO) of Tughlak Road submitted another action taken report saying a notice had been earlier served to the district magistrate of New Delhi district seeking information regarding the electoral roll records of Sonia Gandhi for 1980 and 1983, and the reply confirmed that her name was included in the rolls. {{/usCountry}}

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But the report said Form 6 and other documents regarding Sonia Gandhi's name were not yet available, and their whereabouts were being traced.

"During further enquiry, a notice was served to Foreigners Division, MHA, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, New Delhi seeking the date on which Sonia Gandhi was granted Indian citizenship'¦ The citizenship certificate had been issued to Antonia Maino alias Sonia Gandhi on April 30, 1983'¦," the report said.

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"Further facts can be found out when investigation is conducted," it said.

Advocate Neeraj appeared for the complainant, advocate Vikas Tripathi.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on December 14.