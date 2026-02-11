Sonu Sood, Salman Khan: Celebrities, politician step forward to help Rajpal Yadav in cheque bounce case

Several Bollywood actors, celebrities and politicians have stepped forward to offer support to Rajpal Yadav, who is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with cheque-bounce cases. Delhi HC had rejected Yadav's application seeking extension of time to surrender (PTI File)

Actors Salman Khan, Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Chaudhary, along with politician Tej Pratap Yadav, have announced their willingness to help days after the comedian surrendered to Tihar jail authorities following his conviction in a ₹9 crore cheque-bounce case. The case relates to financial liabilities arising from the box office failure of Yadav’s 2010 directorial debut.

The Delhi High Court has earlier refused to extend the deadline given to Yadav for surrendering to jail authorities.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma had rejected Yadav's application seeking extension of time to surrender, saying there was no ground to grant him the relief. Before his surrender, Yadav made an emotional confession, saying he was facing a financial crunch and had no one to turn to for help.

However, following his surrender to police officials, support has poured in from all corners, with actors, musicians and even politicians rallying to help the actor financially. Among those who have publicly announced support to the actor include:

Sonu Sood Actor Sonu Sood extended a film offer to Yadav, and a signing amount to assist him financially. In a post on social media platform X, Sood said, “Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal.”

In his post, Sood appealed to producers, directors, and his colleagues to stand in solidarity with Yadav. “A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity,” Sood said. He urged the industry to remind Yadav that “he's not alone.” “This is how we show we are more than just an industry,” he added.

Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn Yadav's manager, Goldie, in an interview with Screen, said a lot of people had reached out to help the actor. “Actors like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn have extended their support,” the manager said.

The manager refused to comment on whether the actor had reached out for help before surrendering, stating that industry had stood behind Yadav firmly.

Ratan Jain, Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan Among those who have extended help are Bollywood director David Dhawan, his son actor Varun Dhawan, and film producer Ratan Jain.

“I was just on a call with David Dhawan — he too reached out. Ratan Jain, Varun Dhawan… many people are coming forward to help him this time, which Rajpal has deeply appreciated,” Yadav's manager told Screen.

Guru Randhawa Singer Guru Randhawa, following Sonu Sood's steps, has also come forward to offer financial support to Yadav. Randhawa said that Yadav would feature in one of his upcoming music videos, adding that an advance amount for it has already been paid.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Randhawa said, ““Lets all Help our senior actor @rajpalofficial sir. Will be transferring him advance amount as feature in one of my upcoming videos. Sonu sood paji following what you started.” The singer added, “Lets all help and get him home safe. Waheguru @sonu_sood.”

Tej Pratap Yadav Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav announced financial assistance of ₹11 lakh for the actor. The JJD chief said he was extending the support “with a spirit of human compassion and support.”

"I just received information about the pain of the family of the honorable Rajpal Yadav ji through the post of my elder brother Rao Inderjeet Yadav ji. In this extremely difficult time, I and my entire JJD (Jan Shakti Janata Dal) family stand in complete empathy and solidarity with their grieving family.

With a spirit of human compassion and support, on behalf of the JJD family, I am providing financial assistance of ₹11,00,000 (eleven lakh rupees) to their family," Tej Pratap said in his post in Hindi on X.

Rao Inderjeet Singh Music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh took to Instagram to share a video expressing his concern over Rajpal Yadav’s financial condition. He said he had spoken to Yadav's younger brother and urged people to contribute whatever amount they can.

Singh shared Yadav’s personal bank account details and assured that if the required amount was not raised by February 14, he would personally deposit the remaining sum in court. Singh extended assistance of ₹1.11 crore to the actor. “On behalf of the Gem Tunes family, I am extending legal aid of ₹1.11 crore. Our team is actively working on this. I humbly appeal to people across India to come forward and support the family in this challenging phase,” he said.

Kamaal R Khan Actor and self-styled film critic Kamaal R Khan publicly offered financial assistance to Rajpal Yadav. Taking to his official X handle, KRK pledged ₹10 lakh to support Yadav.

“I am ready to give ₹10 lakhs for Rajpal Yadav. Let’s all Bollywood people come together to give him ₹5cr! If he does pay back only ₹5cr so he can come out from jail immediately! Let’s all help him (sic),” he wrote.

Gurmeet Choudhary Actor Gurmeet Choudhary also stepped forward to help Yadav, while urging all members of the film fraternity to assist in whatever way they can.

“It breaks my heart to see a senior, immensely talented artist like Rajpal Yadav ji going through such a painful phase. He has given us countless smiles, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Today, he needs us,” Choudhary said on X.

“As a fellow actor and as a human being, I am stepping forward to help in whatever way I can. I humbly request all producers, directors, and members of our film fraternity—let’s come together, with compassion and humanity, and find a solution. Our industry is a family. And family does not abandon its own,” he added.