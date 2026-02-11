Who is Rao Inderjeet Singh? Man who has offered ₹ 1.11 crore aid to Rajpal Yadav amid jail term in ₹9 crore debt case

On Tuesday, Inderjeet took to Instagram to share a video expressing his concern over Rajpal Yadav’s financial condition. He revealed that he had spoken to the actor’s younger brother and urged people to contribute whatever amount they could to help the family. In the video, Inderjeet also shared Rajpal Yadav’s personal bank account details and assured that if the required amount was not raised by February 14, he would personally deposit the remaining sum in court, hoping to secure the actor’s release by Maha Shivratri.

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav recently made headlines after he surrendered and was sent to Tihar Jail in connection with a ₹9 crore debt and cheque bounce case. Before surrendering, the actor gave an emotional statement in which he spoke about facing severe financial difficulties and having no one to confide in during the crisis. Shortly after this, actor Sonu Sood stepped in to support him by offering him a role in an upcoming film along with a modest signing amount. Following this, several others came forward to extend help, including music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh.

In the caption, Inderjeet wrote, “Through social media, we came to know about Rajpal Yadav’s suffering, which deeply saddened me. Rajpal Yadav is not only a remarkable artist but also a kind and genuine human being. In such difficult times, it is our responsibility to stand by him and his family. On behalf of the Gem Tunes family, I am extending legal aid of ₹1.11 crore. Our team is actively working on this. I humbly appeal to people across India to come forward and support the family in this challenging phase.”

Who is Rao Inderjeet Singh? Rao Inderjeet Singh is a music producer and the founder of the music label Gem Tunes. Established in 2006, the label has backed several popular Haryanvi and Punjabi songs. Its Haryanvi YouTube channel has over four million subscribers, while its Punjabi channel boasts more than three million followers. Gem Tunes also operates multiple genre-specific channels, including Punjabi, Rajasthani, Bhakti, Haryanvi and Ghazals.

The label has recently expanded into original digital content with its YouTube series Stone Paper Scissor, starring content creator Shreya Kalra. Additionally, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother and Bigg Boss 19 fame Shehbaz Badesha made his singing debut with the song Fame Dekh, backed by Gem Tunes. Punjabi singer Akhil’s popular track Supne has also been supported by the label.

Who has helped Rajpal Yadav so far? Apart from Rao Inderjeet Singh, Sonu Sood has offered Rajpal Yadav a role in one of his upcoming films along with a signing amount. Politician Tej Pratap Yadav has announced financial assistance of ₹11 lakh, while Kamal R Khan has also pledged ₹10 lakh in support. So far, the actor is believed to have raised approximately ₹1.32 crore, excluding Sonu Sood’s contribution, as the exact amount has not been disclosed.

About Rajpal Yadav’s ₹ 9 crore debt case In 2010, Rajpal Yadav took a loan of ₹5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata (2012). Following the film’s poor performance at the box office, he was unable to repay the loan, leading to prolonged legal proceedings.

In April 2018, court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife, Radha Yadav, under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act after seven cheques issued to the complainant were dishonoured. He was sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment, a verdict that was upheld by a sessions court in early 2019.

In June 2024, the Delhi High Court granted Rajpal temporary relief by suspending his sentence and directing him to demonstrate “genuine” efforts to repay the amount, which had increased to nearly ₹9 crore. By October 2025, the actor had deposited ₹75 lakh through two demand drafts, but the court observed that a substantial portion of the liability remained unpaid.

In February, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma ordered the actor to surrender, rejecting his last-minute plea seeking an additional week to clear the dues. Rajpal Yadav was subsequently sent to Tihar Jail.