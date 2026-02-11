Kamaal R Khan offers ₹10 lakh to help Rajpal Yadav amid jail term in ₹9 crore debt case, urges Bollywood to raise money

On Tuesday, KRK took to his official X account, pledging ₹10 lakh to support Yadav and urging members of the film fraternity to step in. “I am ready to give ₹10 lakhs for Rajpal Yadav. Let’s all Bollywood people come together to give him ₹5cr! If he does pay back only ₹5cr so he can come out from jail immediately! Let’s all help him (sic),” he wrote.

The legal trouble dates back to 2010, when Rajpal reportedly took a loan to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film underperformed at the box office, leading to mounting financial strain that eventually resulted in the ongoing legal proceedings.

Actor and self-styled film critic Kamaal R Khan has publicly offered financial assistance to Rajpal Yadav, who is currently embroiled in a ₹9 crore debt and cheque bounce case. The Hungama actor surrendered on Thursday and has since been remanded to Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary come out in support Support has also come from within the industry. Actors Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary expressed their willingness to help. Gurmeet appealed to filmmakers, producers, and members of the film fraternity to rally behind Rajpal during his legal battle. Sonu, meanwhile, posted on X that he would cast Rajpal in one of his films and encouraged other producers to offer signing amounts for upcoming projects to provide immediate relief.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the estranged son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and a former Bihar Minister, also announced a financial assistance of ₹11 lakh for the actor.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, before surrendering, Yadav said in an official statement, “What should I do? I don’t have any money. I don’t see any other solution.” When asked whether he had sought help from friends in the industry, he reportedly responded, “Yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own.”

On the professional front, Rajpal Yadav was last seen on the big screen in Varun Dhawan’s Baby John. He is slated to appear next in Akshay Kumar’s upcoming films, including Bhoot Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle.