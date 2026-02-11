Guru Randhawa follows Sonu Sood to support Rajpal Yadav in ₹9 crore debt case, offers advance for music video
Guru Randhawa announced Rajpal will feature in his upcoming music video, following calls from industry peers for assistance amid Yadav's legal troubles.
Singer Guru Randhawa has come forward to extend financial support to actor Rajpal Yadav, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a cheque bounce case. The move comes amid growing calls within the film industry to help the veteran actor navigate his legal and financial troubles.
Guru Randhawa announces video with Rajpal Yadav, financial support
Taking to Instagram Stories, Guru Randhawa announced that Rajpal will feature in one of his upcoming music videos and that an advance amount has already been paid. “Lets all Help our senior actor @rajpalofficial sir. Will be transferring him advance amount as feature in one of my upcoming videos. Sonu sood paji following what you started,” he wrote. He added, “Lets all help and get him home safe. Waheguru @sonu_sood.”
Industry, FWICE extend support
Guru’s gesture follows actor Sonu Sood’s appeal to members of the film fraternity to support Yadav financially by offering him work. Actor Gurmeet Choudhary also urged “all producers, directors, and members of our film fraternity” to come together with compassion and find a solution. “It breaks my heart to see a senior, immensely talented artist like Rajpal Yadav ji going through such a painful phase… Today, he needs us. As a fellow actor and as a human being, I am stepping forward to help in whatever way I can,” Gurmeet wrote on X.
Kamaal Rashid Khan also pledged ₹10 lakh toward Yadav’s dues. He posted on X, “I am ready to give ₹10 lakhs for RajPal Yadav. Let’s all Bollywood people come together to give him ₹5cr! If he does pay back only ₹5cr so he can come out from jail immediately! Let’s all help him.”
Political support has also poured in. Tej Pratap Yadav, president of the Jan Shakti Janata Dal and elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, announced financial assistance of ₹11 lakh to the actor’s family. In a statement shared on X, he expressed solidarity and confirmed his party's contribution.
In addition, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has extended its support to the actor during this difficult period. The industry body, which represents thousands of workers and artists in the film and television sector, is exploring ways to assist Rajpal and ensure he receives fair consideration and opportunities once legal formalities are addressed.
Details about the bounced cheque case
Rajpal Yadav, best known for his comic roles in films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Hungama (2003), and Dhol (2007), is facing legal trouble stemming from a 2010 payment dispute.
The actor failed to comply with a court-mandated surrender deadline after repeatedly violating undertakings in the cheque bounce case. Although Rajpal reportedly offered to deposit ₹25 lakh immediately and proposed a repayment schedule for the remaining dues, the court declined relief and directed him to surrender by February 4, 2026. Following the court’s order, Rajpal Yadav’s counsel informed the bench that the actor would surrender at Tihar Jail on February 5.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.