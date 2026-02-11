Guru Randhawa follows Sonu Sood to support Rajpal Yadav in ₹9 crore debt case, offers advance for music video

Taking to Instagram Stories, Guru Randhawa announced that Rajpal will feature in one of his upcoming music videos and that an advance amount has already been paid. “Lets all Help our senior actor @rajpalofficial sir. Will be transferring him advance amount as feature in one of my upcoming videos. Sonu sood paji following what you started,” he wrote. He added, “Lets all help and get him home safe. Waheguru @sonu_sood.”

Singer Guru Randhawa has come forward to extend financial support to actor Rajpal Yadav , who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a cheque bounce case. The move comes amid growing calls within the film industry to help the veteran actor navigate his legal and financial troubles.

Industry, FWICE extend support Guru’s gesture follows actor Sonu Sood’s appeal to members of the film fraternity to support Yadav financially by offering him work. Actor Gurmeet Choudhary also urged “all producers, directors, and members of our film fraternity” to come together with compassion and find a solution. “It breaks my heart to see a senior, immensely talented artist like Rajpal Yadav ji going through such a painful phase… Today, he needs us. As a fellow actor and as a human being, I am stepping forward to help in whatever way I can,” Gurmeet wrote on X.

Kamaal Rashid Khan also pledged ₹10 lakh toward Yadav’s dues. He posted on X, “I am ready to give ₹10 lakhs for RajPal Yadav. Let’s all Bollywood people come together to give him ₹5cr! If he does pay back only ₹5cr so he can come out from jail immediately! Let’s all help him.”

Political support has also poured in. Tej Pratap Yadav, president of the Jan Shakti Janata Dal and elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, announced financial assistance of ₹11 lakh to the actor’s family. In a statement shared on X, he expressed solidarity and confirmed his party's contribution.

In addition, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has extended its support to the actor during this difficult period. The industry body, which represents thousands of workers and artists in the film and television sector, is exploring ways to assist Rajpal and ensure he receives fair consideration and opportunities once legal formalities are addressed.

Details about the bounced cheque case Rajpal Yadav, best known for his comic roles in films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Hungama (2003), and Dhol (2007), is facing legal trouble stemming from a 2010 payment dispute.

The actor failed to comply with a court-mandated surrender deadline after repeatedly violating undertakings in the cheque bounce case. Although Rajpal reportedly offered to deposit ₹25 lakh immediately and proposed a repayment schedule for the remaining dues, the court declined relief and directed him to surrender by February 4, 2026. Following the court’s order, Rajpal Yadav’s counsel informed the bench that the actor would surrender at Tihar Jail on February 5.