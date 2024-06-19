‘Sorry state of affairs’: Allahabad HC on NEET aspirant submitting forged documents

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday dismissed a writ petition filed by a NEET aspirant who had alleged that the National Testing Agency failed to declare her result and that her OMR answersheet was found torn. Students protest against the alleged irregularities in NEET UG 2024 results and demand re-examination, in Prayagraj.(ANI)

The Lucknow bench of the high court termed the situation a "really sorry state of affairs" as it came to light that the petitioner, Ayushi Patel, had submitted forged documents.

Patel had claimed to have received communication from the NTA stating that her result would not be declared because her OMR sheet was torn. She repeated these allegations in a video posted on social media, causing a huge stir amid the ongoing row over claims of irregularities in the conduct of the undergraduate medical entrance exam NEET.

The petitioner had demanded that her OMR sheet be evaluated manually and sought action against NTA.

On June 12, a vacation bench of Justice Rajesh Singh asked the NTA to produce the original records of the student. In compliance with the order, NTA's Deputy Director Sandeep Sharma presented the original documents of the student along with an affidavit.

The NTA, in its submission to the court, hinted at potential legal actions against the petitioner for her claims.

After the court found that the student had filed the petition on the basis of forged documents, it said the NTA is free to take legal action in the matter.

“Be that as it may, this is really sorry state of affairs that the petitioner filed a petition enclosing therewith the forged and fictitious documents, therefore, this Court can not restrain the competent authority / authorities to take any legal action against the petitioner strictly in accordance with law,” the court said.

The NTA had on June 12 said her paper is still intact and it's a case of forgery on the part of the candidate whose actual score is lower than claimed.