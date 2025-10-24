‘Sorry trolls’: Mahua Moitra says she mistakenly commented on racist X post

Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra faced backlash for her “agreed” comment comment on an X post that made racial attacks on Indians for Diwali celebrations in Western countries. The firebrand Trinamool Congress leader has now clarified that she posted the comment by mistake as the comment was meant for a different post. TMC MP Mahua Moitra (ANI) (HT_PRINT) “Just clarifying my twitter feed was showing a lot of videos and I meant to say “ I agree” to a video just below the racist one by some Nate. My mistake. Travelling & didn't check till now. Thanks @RShivshankar for calling me out but was a genuine mistake. Sorry trolls ," she wrote on X, referring to journalist Rahul Shivshankar who shared a screenshot of the comment. Shivshankar later reposted Moitra's comment.

Moitra had written ‘I agree’ to an X post that berated Indians living abroad for Diwali celebrations. “Just like that, we’ve let braindead f***ing Indians turn our beautiful Western countries into total sh**holes with their retarded Diwali garbage that has zero to do with us,” the post read as the person with X username NATE shared a video of Indians shouting from speeding cars on roads strewn with residues from firecrackers as cops engage with on-lookers who cheer along.

Screenshot of Moitra's comment on the X post

Bengal BJP slams Moitra The Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at Moitra citing her statements on Hinduism and Goddess Kali. It also attacked TMC for its statements on Kashmir and the worsening law and order situation. "A foreign hate-monger, while criticizing the celebration of Hindu festival Diwali abroad, called Indians "brain dead", "shithole", and compared Diwali to retard and garbage. Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra expressed her complete agreement with this statement in a tweet. This is the same Mahua Moitra who believes that Bangladesh is better than India and has compromised national security in exchange for luxury handbags. MPs from the Trinamool party considers Kashmir, an inseparable part of India, as “Azad Kashmir", finds "tourists" in terrorists!," the party said on X.