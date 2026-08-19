Southern states have talent and potential to turn the country into an economic powerhouse: Shivakumar

Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambition of turning India into an economic powerhouse could be achieved only if the southern states remained united, given their “extraordinary” talent and potential.

HT Image

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking in the legislative assembly after the unanimous election of former minister Mankal Vaidya as deputy speaker, Shivakumar said he had briefed Modi during his recent visit to Mysuru on Karnataka’s interests, historical developments and the strength of its local talent pool. His remarks came ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah’s proposed meeting of southern states in Chennai on August 20, which Shivakumar confirmed he would attend.

Striking a conciliatory note, Shivakumar said he wanted to work with leaders across political parties in Karnataka’s interest. “In power, you can either make friends or enemies. I want to make more friends and help everyone. My position should help the person even at the bottom of the society. In my life, I have matured through politics, court cases and criticism,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He said he was using the felicitation speech to share his thoughts as the BJP and JD(S) had boycotted House proceedings the previous week, which had pained him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said he was using the felicitation speech to share his thoughts as the BJP and JD(S) had boycotted House proceedings the previous week, which had pained him. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Shivakumar said several BJP and JD(S) leaders had switched parties at different stages of their careers to “secure power or remain politically relevant”. “Political circumstances and alliances often change over time,” he added.

Citing his own political journey, Shivakumar said he came to Bengaluru as a youngster with the aim of building a political career, beginning as a student leader.

“I am aware that power is never permanent. I sit in this position today because I have always respected the roles given to me. My heart is pure. I have resolved to serve the people of this state without any hatred or malice in my mind. We need criticisms from the opposition as well as advice from our own people. Let us all work together for the state’s welfare,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Underscoring Bengaluru’s importance, Shivakumar said the city had 2.6 million IT professionals and 200,000 foreign passport holders. He said 13,940 doctors were trained annually alongside 100,000 paramedical staff.

“Where else in India do you find such a talent pool? How should we recognize and support this talent? The world is watching Bengaluru. I personally told the Prime Minister that the country should progress through Bengaluru and Karnataka. To make all this possible, let us work together,” he said.

Shivakumar also announced a new tourism policy, including plans to use Karnataka’s 350-km coastline, and said programmes of his predecessors would continue.

“Ours is a continuation of Siddaramaiah’s government, but we have fresh ideas. We will carry forward Kumaraswamy’s Bidadi project and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor Project. If there are mistakes in these projects, let us correct them.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Responding to BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar’s remark that members of his own party would not let him execute the plans, Shivakumar said: “I do not care to read or write history as I am interested in creating history. I will make every possible effort. Bureaucrats will not let it be easy and there are several pending court cases.”