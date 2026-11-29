Ahead of the special session of Parliament beginning November 30, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief whip and Azamgarh MP Dharmendra Yadav asserted that the party’s entire parliamentary contingent will remain present and vote against the proposed delimitation-related bills as a single bloc.

The sharp rise from just five seats in 2019 was widely attributed to the party’s “PDA” (Pichhda–Dalit–Alpsankhyak) strategy, under which SP national president Akhilesh Yadav sought to broaden the party’s traditional Muslim-Yadav base by fielding a larger number of non-Yadav OBC and Dalit candidates. (PTI) more less

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“The Samajwadi Party will strongly oppose the bill en bloc. A whip in this regard has already been issued by the party. All our MPs are in touch with me and the party leadership; they are ready and will follow the whip. There will be full attendance from SP MPs, and they will also vote against the bill,” Yadav exclusively told HT.

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He added that there was “no chance” of any MP defying the directive, pointing to the legal provisions available to the party for violations.

Deep Dive What does the Samajwadi Party’s three-line whip require its Lok Sabha MPs to do? It directs all SP Lok Sabha MPs to attend the special session from November 30 to December 3, remain in the House throughout and vote against the delimitation-related bills. Why has the SP directed all its MPs to vote against the delimitation bills? The party opposes the bills, which link women’s reservation to an increase in parliamentary and assembly seats and freeze revised seat allocations until 2051. The INDIA bloc argues the exercise could distort representation and affect the interests of some states and communities. Which bills will SP MPs oppose during the special Parliament session? The whip names the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Act (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026.

Also Read:AAP to oppose Delimitation Bills; issues three-line whip to Lok Sabha MPs

The three-line whip, issued by Yadav on November 28, informs all SP Lok Sabha members that the special session (November 30 to December 3) will consider the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Act (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026. It directs every SP MP to remain in the House for the entire duration of the session and vote against the bills. A three-line whip is the strongest form of party instruction, making both attendance and voting mandatory and leaving little room for absence or independent action.

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{{^usCountry}} Even as the leadership projects complete unity, there is a political buzz that two or three MPs who joined the SP in recent years and have pending cases, might play the spoilsport. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even as the leadership projects complete unity, there is a political buzz that two or three MPs who joined the SP in recent years and have pending cases, might play the spoilsport. {{/usCountry}}

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The SP currently has 37 members in the Lok Sabha - the third-largest party after the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, and a smaller presence in the Rajya Sabha.

All 37 Lok Sabha MPs are from Uttar Pradesh and won in the 2024 general election, marking the party’s best-ever Lok Sabha performance (surpassing its previous high of 35 seats in 2004).

Also Read:DMK, NCP (SP) MPs move closer to NDA benches as Lok Sabha secretariat rejigs seating plan ahead of special Parliament session

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The sharp rise from just five seats in 2019 was widely attributed to the party’s “PDA” (Pichhda–Dalit–Alpsankhyak) strategy, under which SP national president Akhilesh Yadav sought to broaden the party’s traditional Muslim-Yadav base by fielding a larger number of non-Yadav OBC and Dalit candidates.

Roughly 86% of the elected SP MPs belong to OBC, Scheduled Caste or Muslim communities, reflecting the social coalition that powered the 2024 result.

The bills, which link women’s reservation implementation to a uniform increase in parliamentary and assembly seats and freeze revised allocations until 2051, have drawn strong opposition from the INDIA bloc. The bloc argues that the exercise could distort representation and affect the interests of SCs, STs and certain states.