Speeding car kills 8 MGNREGA labourers, injures 12 others in Punjab's Sangrur

Eight MGNREGA workers were killed on Sunday when a speeding car hit them while they were resting and drinking water along the Jakhal-Lehra road near Alisher village in Sangrur district, Punjab.

Eight labourers lost their lives and 12 others sustained injuries after a speeding car hit them. The injured are undergoing treatment at a government hospital. (HT Photo)

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Of the deceased, six were women and two were men. The driver of the Chevrolet Magnum car has been identified as Pargat Singh, a resident of Raidhrana village.

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All the deceased were residents of Alisher village. Authorities said eight people had died in the accident, while 12 sustained injuries. Of the injured, three to four people who were seriously hurt were referred to Sangrur Civil Hospital.

Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur said the district administration was taking all necessary steps in this regard. “The administration is committed to providing medical aid and extending every possible support to the victims and their families,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sangrur Superintendent of Police Palwinder Cheema said an investigation into the incident was underway. Assuring strict action against the accused, he said a first information report (FIR) would be registered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sangrur Superintendent of Police Palwinder Cheema said an investigation into the incident was underway. Assuring strict action against the accused, he said a first information report (FIR) would be registered. {{/usCountry}}

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MGNREGA labourers are workers employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), an Indian government scheme that provides rural households with guaranteed wage employment.

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Villagers alleged that the victims died while waiting for an ambulance.

Harvinder Singh, who works at a nearby factory, said he was shocked to learn that a car driver had run over the workers. He said more than 20 people sustained serious injuries. He also claimed that the ambulance arrived an hour late. “The officials contacted for the ambulance said they would take action first and then come,” he said. He further alleged that the accused was allowed to escape. “Ambulances arrived only after workers had died,” he said.

Amritpal Singh, a panchayat member from the village, said 15 to 20 MGNREGA workers were present when the accident occurred. He added that the victims were drinking water when a speeding car struck them. He also alleged that the ambulance arrived an hour late.

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Naresh Kumar said the workers were working at around 3:30 pm when a car rammed into them.

Harpreet Singh, a village resident, said no one listened to labourers and demanded strict action against the accused. He further said that MGNREGA workers should be assigned work within the village rather than along roads. “They were resting and simply drinking water when they were hit,” he said. He also demanded financial assistance for those who suffered losses.

Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring expressed grief over the incident in a post on X, saying, “Deeply saddened by the tragic incident in Lehra where 8 MGNREGA workers were mowed down by a speeding car, leaving several injured.

“This is heartbreaking. These are the poorest workers who toil hard to earn a living. I urge the administration to ensure immediate medical aid for the injured, sternest action against those responsible and adequate compensation for the families of the deceased.

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“May the departed souls rest in peace.”