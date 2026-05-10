Speeding car runs over 2 friends returning from IPL match in Delhi's Bhajanpura, both dead

Two persons in their early 30s were killed when a speeding car rammed the two-wheeler they were riding on in Bhajanpura, in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, when they were returning home after watching an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, police said. The errant car driver was arrested and booked, they said. Police said that the victims were not wearing helmets and that the accused, aged 27, was booked under sections of rash driving and negligence leading to death. (Representative image by Sunil Ghosh/HT)

The victims were identified as Rohit Kashyap, 31, and Hemant Sharma, 33, both friends who lived with their families in Karawal Nagar. The incident occurred around 3 to 4 kilometres from their house, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Mishra said, “During the intervening night of May 8 and 9, a motor vehicle accident was reported to Khajuri Khas police station. Upon reaching the spot near Bhajanpura Metro station, the staff found that a Maruti Celerio car had hit a Bullet bike from behind and injured two men. They were shifted to JPC Hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.”

Police said that the victims were not wearing helmets and that the accused, aged 27, was booked under sections of rash driving and negligence leading to death. “The forensic team collected the evidence from the scene of the crime. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination. The accused involved in the case was arrested, and the offending vehicle has been seized,” the DCP said.

Families of the two men said they were shocked by the accident taking place close to their homes. Rohit worked for a travel agency at Netaji Subhash Place and is survived by his parents, wife and their two children, aged seven and three.

Shiv Prakash, Rohit’s father, said, “He has left two sons behind. Who will take care of them? The kids do not even know their father is dead. He left home for work and said he would return late at night as he was leaving for an IPL match. He was very excited to watch the match with his friends. Now, what will we do without him?”

Hemant worked at a logistics company on Pusa Road and had left for the match from his office.

Ajay Singh, Hemant’s friend, said, “Rohit had got the passes from his office and had invited both Hemant and me. However, at the venue, he told us that he had only two passes. So, I left. Rohit and Hemant apologised to me. That was my last conversation with them. Around 1am, I received a call about their accident. By the time I reached the spot, their bodies had been taken. Hemant was the breadwinner of the family. It is truly shocking for all of us.”

This was the second accident and the fourth death in over 12 days, where fans returning from an IPL match lost their life in the capital. On April 28, two cousins also lost their lives in a similar accident after their motorcycle was hit by a goods carrier at the Ashoka Road. Police arrested the truck driver almost a week after the accident.