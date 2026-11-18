SpiceJet’s board on Wednesday approved a proposal to raise up to ₹5,500 crore, as the cash-strapped airline looks to strengthen its financial position, rebuild capacity and support its revival plans.

The airline said it has been operating in an exceptionally challenging environment.

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The company said it could raise the money by issuing fresh shares or through other financial instruments, including debt and convertible securities. The board left open routes for the fund raise, including a rights issue, private placement or sale of shares to institutional investors.

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The airline said the funds could be raised through a qualified institutions placement, rights issue, preferential allotment, private placement or a combination of these routes, in one or more tranches.

The proposal is subject to necessary approvals, including those from the company’s shareholders and regulatory authorities.

The board approved an increase in SpiceJet’s authorised share capital from ₹2,000 crore to ₹7,500 crore. This will increase the company’s capacity to issue shares, with the proposal also requiring shareholder and regulatory approvals.

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{{^usCountry}} In a statement issued after a meeting, SpiceJet said the board was apprised of investment discussions with potential new investors and directed management to work towards closing them expeditiously. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement issued after a meeting, SpiceJet said the board was apprised of investment discussions with potential new investors and directed management to work towards closing them expeditiously. {{/usCountry}}

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“We believe this fundraise will provide an important opportunity to rebuild the airline, strengthen its operations and restore the brand. We are conscious of the challenges ahead, but we have a clear plan and are focused on putting the necessary building blocks in place. Our priority is to execute that plan with discipline and restore SpiceJet’s position as a strong and competitive airline,” said SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh.

The airline said it has been operating in an exceptionally challenging environment, with geopolitical disturbances and airspace restrictions putting pressure on operations. It added that this has been compounded by a sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel prices, which have more than doubled over the past few months, significantly increasing operating costs.

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The proposed fund raising is expected to provide the airline with financial headroom to address these challenges, strengthen its balance sheet, support fleet expansion and meet operational requirements. It will also help restore its network and build a more sustainable business, the airline said.