SSB jawan found dead while on duty at India-Nepal border outpost in UP: Police

GORAKHPUR Police and SSB authorities have initiated investigations. (PTI/ Representational)

A 33-year-old Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan was allegedly found dead while on duty at a border outpost along the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said. .

The deceased was posted at the Khanuwa Border Outpost (BOP) under the SSB’s 66th Battalion.

The incident occurred around 1.40am. The sound of a gunshot alerted fellow personnel, who rushed to the spot and found him critically injured. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Nautanwa circle officer Basant Singh said police received information about the death and immediately dispatched a team to the border outpost.

“The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway,” Singh said.

The service rifle allegedly used in the incident has also been taken into custody for examination. Police and SSB authorities have initiated investigations, and the deceased’s family has been informed.

Preliminary information suggests that the jawaan was under emotional distress following the death of his elder brother around two-and-a-half months ago. He returned to duty on October 3 after availing leave. However, the exact circumstances leading to the incident are yet to be established.

SSB DIG Deepak Barnwal, 43rd Battalion Commandant Ujjwal Dutta and deputy Commandants Apoorva Anand and Amit Kumar Singh reached the spot following the incident.

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