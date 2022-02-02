Stalin writes to Opposition leaders, seeks support against bigotry, religious hegemony

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Wednesday cited the threat of “bigotry and religious hegemony” to India’s diverse and multicultural federation and sought the support of 37 Opposition leaders to jointly fight against it.

“These forces can only be fought if all who believe in equality, self-respect, and social justice unite. It is not a question of political gain but re-establishing the pluralistic identity of our Republic, as visualised by our founding fathers,” he said in a letter to the 37 leaders without naming the forces he was referring to.

The leaders include Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee.

Stalin sought the same unity and conviction as shown for the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations for quotas for Other Backward Classes in the 1990s.

The letter came a day after Stalin criticised the Union Budget and “One Nation, One Registration” for ease of doing business. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre of interfering with and snatching away the rights of the states.

Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government has been opposing centralisation of power and erosion of the autonomy of the states since it was voted to power last year.

On January 26, he launched an All-India Federation For Social Justice as a platform for the promotion of social justice and to bring about a common minimum programme to be uniformly adopted across states. He asked chief ministers and political leaders to nominate representatives to the federation.

In his letter, Stalin said “repressive forces” were challenging the progress made on the social justice front. He added it is vital that all the progressive forces join hands to protect the interests of the oppressed. “Social justice as an ideology is simple - ‘everything for everyone’,” Stalin said. He added everyone deserves equal economic, political, and social rights and opportunities.

Stalin said “every grain of sand” in Tamil Nadu speaks of the social justice revolution rationalist E V Ramsamy, revered as Periyar, the father of the Dravidian Movement, brought in the state. “It is this indomitable philosophy that has formed the bedrock of Tamil society and shaped the politics during the last eight decades. It is because of our emphasis on social justice that we have been able to eradicate inequality to a larger extent and develop the state in all spheres,” he said.

Stalin said only by ensuring this equality of opportunity can they build the egalitarian society visualised in the Constitution. He added reservations alone would not be sufficient and called for “extraordinary steps’’ to eradicate discrimination based on caste and gender. Stalin underlined the need for enabling people with disabilities to compete in the mainstream. “At every step, the oppressed must be accorded positive affirmation to enable them to unshackle centuries of oppression and exclusion from mainstream society,” Stalin said. “...the time has finally arrived to stand together as a true Union of States to achieve the... objectives.”

There were no immediate responses to the letter.