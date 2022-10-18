Stir against Vizhinjam port project intensifies, locals block key roads

The ongoing strike of fishermen against an upcoming Vizhinjam trans-shipment terminal being developed by Adani group intensified on Monday after protestors blocked key roads in Thiruvananthapuram and brought normal life to a halt.

Several areas of the city witnessed long traffic jams as protesters staged their agitations at secretariat, airport road and Chackai. The protesters staged the blockade even as district collector Geromic George issued an order against it.

The Latin Catholic church, which is spearheading the agitation against the port project, said the road blockades were staged as the government was ignoring the protests that began two months ago and was using all opportunities to scuttle it.

“The state government is responsible for the present situation. Despite two months’ stir, it has failed to address the key issues raised by the poor fishing community. We will strengthen our agitation,” archdiocese vicar general Eugene H Pereira said, adding the protest was a fight for survival.

A large number of coastal people have been agitating, mostly outside the main entrance of the multi-purpose seaport located at nearby Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram, since August 16, against the port project.

The protesters allege the unscientific construction of groynes, the artificial sea walls known as “pulimutt” in local parlance, as part of the port was one of the reasons behind increasing coastal erosion in the district.

They also claim that large-scale construction and breakwater projects are affecting the livelihood of the coastal people and that the government has failed to deliver its promises on rehabilitation.

A series of talks between the protesters and the government have failed to make headway on the matter. The government insisted that work began after getting all clearances and cannot be stopped as it has entered a crucial stage. The first phase of the project is expected to be commissioned by October 2023.

Protesters, however, have been pressing their seven-point charter of demands, including stopping the construction work and to conduct a coastal impact study in connection with the multi-crore project.

“It is a battle for survival. We will not step back until our demands are met,” said Justin, a sea-farer from Kovalam. “Our life is worse than cattle. Successive governments cheated us giving tall promises. We will never allow this port by sacrificing our livelihood,” said Eliyama John, a fish vendor.

Several students appearing for various examinations complained of difficulties in reaching their exam centres due to the road blockade. Some people said they missed their flight as they could not make it to the airport on time.

“I missed my flight to Mumbai. Though I informed the airline about the blockade officials told me that they cannot wait for more than 10 minutes. I reached the airport after the flight left,” said a techie.

Police are yet to make an official comment.

The church, however, maintained that the blockade was announced last week. The protestors were forced to block important roads due to apathy of the government and Adani group, it said.

The Kerala high court on September 1 had directed the state government to provide police protection to the Vizhinjam port project amid the protests. The court also directed that necessary steps shall be taken to seek appropriate assistance from the central government, in case the state government is unable to see that law and order is maintained in the locality.

The order came on a plea moved by Adani Ports, seeking protection from protesters and alleging the police and the government were not taking any action in this regard.

Adani later moved the court again, alleging the state had failed to comply with the order and that the project remained disrupted. It said the ongoing protest was a threat to its employees and alleged police inaction against the protesters.

Last week, the Adani group informed the court that large tents allegedly put up by protesters were blocking the entrance to the upcoming port. While the court subsequently directed the government to remove these tents, the police failed to comply with the order, fearing law and order problems.