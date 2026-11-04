'Stop all activities': Ladakh admin sends notice to Sonam Wangchuk's school amid pending land dispute

The Ladakh administration on Tuesday issued a notice to the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL), co-founded by Sonam Wangchuk and Gitanjali J Angmo, asking it not to undertake any further activities at Desert Flower School in Phyang until the matter is decided by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Ladakh administration has directed the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL), founded by Sonam Wangchuk, to suspend all activities at its Desert Flower School in Leh amid an ongoing land dispute. (ANI/File Photo)

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In a notice issued by the Office of the Tehsildar, Leh, to HIAL Founder and CEO Gitanjali J Angmo, the administration said that classes and other activities were being started at Desert Flower School without obtaining proper consent, clearances or necessary approval from the concerned authorities.

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The notice stated that Angmo had earlier written to the Deputy Commissioner, Leh, on September 22, seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) or clearance for the proposed members of the Managing Committee of Desert Flower School under the HIAL ecosystem.

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However, the administration said it had received information that classes and other activities had commenced at the school without the required approvals.

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{{^usCountry}} It further stated that the matter concerning HIAL was currently pending before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It further stated that the matter concerning HIAL was currently pending before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. {{/usCountry}}

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"In view of the matter being under consideration before the Hon'ble Court, you are hereby advised not to undertake any action whatsoever in furtherance of the functioning or commencement of activities, until the matter is finally decided by the Hon'ble Court or until further directions are issued, as the case may be," the notice stated.

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The administration also directed Angmo to strictly maintain status quo in the matter and ensure that no action was taken that could prejudice the case pending before the High Court. The notice puts a clear administrative restraint on the proposed activities of Desert Flower School amid the ongoing legal proceedings. The notice was issued by Tehsildar Leh on November 1, 2026.