Sonam Wangchuk slams Ladakh administration's stand over institute's land lease cancellation

Activist and Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL) founding director Sonam Wangchuk and his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, on Saturday targeted the Ladakh administration's defence of its decision to cancel the land allotment to the institute. Wangchuk shared a letter from the administration, which he said exposed “their own delays if not incompetence”. Activist Sonam Wangchuk, with his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, visits Rajghat in New Delhi to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. (PTI) Their response came after the Ladakh administration, in an affidavit filed before the high court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, attributed the cancellation to Wangchuk's “disregard for the law”, HT reported earlier. It said that the land allotment had automatically lapsed because the institute failed to pay the required dues or execute a lease deed. Wangchuk, Gitanjali target Ladakh administration The activist blamed the administration for delays in executing the lease deed for land allotted to his institute in Leh. He shared a letter dated February 19, 2021, to support his claim. The activist said he had repeatedly approached officials to get the lease deed executed on time. He said that he had made five written appeals, visited the authorities 15 times and made 30 phone calls over the matter. “Whenever I raise my voice about injustices in Ladakh, the government media machinery gets activated to target me and our institute HIAL's land lease. Please take the message, don't kill the messenger," Wangchuk said in a post on X.

The letter, shared by Wangchuk, read: “...in the wake of the formation of the new UT and the pandemic, the execution of the lease deed is under process as we are awaiting the New Lease Policy to be finalised. This delay is across board for all institutions, including several government institutions, however you may continue the construction activities of your institution on the allotted land.” The activist said that “a quick look at this letter shows their own delays, if not incompetence.” Gitanjali Angmo, co-founder of HIAL, also slammed the administration, describing its handling of the matter as “abysmal governance” and a “bureaucratic absurdity elevated to an art form”. She posted on X, “Perhaps they should first read their own letters before making a public spectacle of themselves…Four dates. Written correspondence. Official signatures and stamps. Their own admissions. And now they have the gall to make it appear that HIAL was responsible for the delay!”